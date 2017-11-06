Woolworths now open at Table Bay Mall the hub of the Big Bay

Woolworths has launched at the Table Bay Mall, which serves as the hub of the Big Bay, Bloubergstrand, Parklands, Sunningdale and West Beach areas.

The mall is the largest regional one of its kind, located on a 20-hectare property on the edge of Sunningdale along the R27 (West Coast Road).

Built on a single level to provide easy navigation for shoppers, the new Woolies store has a fresh, modern aesthetic throughout and is a ‘supermarket with a difference’. Woolworths own comprehensive range of products is available – including some exciting new concepts – as well as a range of favourite South African brands. The WCafé serves a wide choice of light meals and snacks prepared using fresh, seasonal produce.

In keeping with Woolworths Good Business Journey, the store features a number of ‘green’ design elements including energy-efficient lighting; 80% of refrigerated space has doors to bring down electricity usage; the fridges in store use a natural gas which is not harmful to the ozone layer instead of synthetic gases; and heat from refrigeration is re-captured for warming the store.

The Woolworths Store in Table Bay (G026) is open from 9:00am to 8:00pm seven days a week, including public holidays.

