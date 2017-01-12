With The Right Training There Is A Career In The Arts!

Nine’ Academy believes with the proper training in the Stage and Film Industry there is a career in the arts awaiting young South Africans. They understand the difficulty in pursuing a career in Stage and Film. Nine’ Academy’s expertise in training will prepare students for the challenge and equip them with the means required to “break” into the industry, as well as attain the stamina to maintain it.

Nine’ Academy realizes that the path to success in the South African Performing Arts industry is based on diversity and longevity. They provide training in the technical and practical aspects required in the industry, and also develop the abilities of young artists to become creative in their work, providing a sustainable career and ultimately securing a lifestyle they are passionate about.

The academy provides students with skills and training required to develop the arts – in front or behind the camera. Students can achieve joy, fulfillment, and confidence by developing their natural talents and abilities; enabling them to define what part of the industry they would like to explore and expand.

Background

Nine’ Academy of Film, Theatre and Dance offers students over 30 years of experience in stage and film. Janine Holthuysen, principal of Nine’ Academy understands the nature and requirements to become successful and sustain a career in Stage and Film. Having worked as a performer in the world of arts, she gained these insights first hand, and recognized the desire young artists require in establishing their own careers.

Janine has gained in-depth experience in Stage, Film and Commercials, having been contracted to theatre companies and performing in professional shows as a dancer, an actress and a singer. Her portfolio of roles include: “Evita”, “Fiddler on the Roof”, “Hair”, “Cabaret”, “Gershwin”, “Queen at the Opera”, “Poison” and “Annie”, to name a few. Janine furthermore performed in international and national film, television and commercials such as: “Cape of Good Hope,” “A Woman called desire”, “The morning star”, “Trouble in Constantia”, “Sorry Samantha”, “Against the wind” and “Charlie”.

International & National Casting Director

In her career, Janine gained valuable experience as a Casting Director working on numerous international movies which enabled her to work closely with directors and producers, gaining insight into performance before camera, and requirements of an artist and a director.

Additional work as an Assistant Director and Cast Coordinator on sets gave her exposure to the mechanics of working on set, and the technical skills required by film and commercial crew.

Janine was privileged to work with top actors such as Nicholas Cage, Colin Farrell, Meg Ryan, Leon Schuster and William H Macey. Productions include: “The Deal”, “Sinking the Lusitania”,” Scorpion King Rise of the Akkadian”, ”Mama Jack”, “The Librarian”, “Lord Of War”, “Ask the Dust”, “Free Willy” and “Faith Like Potatoes”. Working on various TV series such as the American “ER”, and the local series – “Survivor” and “Boer Soek ‘n Vrou”, has further enriched Janine’s experience.

Janine has been training students in Stage and Film since 2011 achieving 100% pass rates of which 98% achieved distinctions set out by Trinity College of London. Awards achieved by her students have included the Overall Trophy award for the South African Championships and the Best Overall National marks for the Trinity Solo exams.

Her joy and passion for training young performers and introducing them to the world of arts is evident in the results she achieves and testimonies from her past students.

Janine is a qualified Speech and Drama Lecturer (Trinity College of London), and is trained in Modern Dance (Association of International Dance Teachers – AIDT).

How to obtain a Nine’ Academy performance diploma?

Nine’ Academy’s performance diploma is an in-depth study of all the requirements for performance on stage and in film, honing student’s abilities in singing, dancing, acting and most importantly managing a career.

Students are further exposed to the multitude of possibilities in film and theatre production, the departments and skills required. This involves the introduction to requirements of film and theatre production from visualizing, designing, writing, directing, choreographing, managing and technical support.

On completion of their courses the Academy strives to ensure that students have a clear direction to further their careers, whether it be in performance, technical support or teaching.

Nine’ Academy Courses

Exposure to the professional world – Attending current shows, films, events, visiting venues, attending workshops presented by industry people. Practical presentation – producing and presenting theatre shows, music videos or short films. Performing – practical application performing in shows and outreach programs to audiences. Musical Theatre – Triple threat performance technique in combining acting, singing and dancing.

Voice and body – Vocal training for theatre and camera performance. Characterizing speech and accent work. Performance for Stage and Film – Working with recognized techniques and methods on character development, script analysis, performance, dramatic movement and physical theatre. History of performance – Study of the practitioners and materials expanding student’s repertoire in film and theatre. Stage and Film production – Introduction to aspects that contribute to a successful production. Writing, directing, producing, props, set design, costume design, make-up, lighting and sound.

Diploma exam – Examinations yearly by Trinity College of London. This is an Internationally recognized Trinity College of London diploma course in performance arts or musical theatre, recognized by Ofqual/CEA/ACCAC in Great Britain on teaching qualification. The aim of Nine’ Academy is to ensure that students are industry ready on graduating.

The Academy is based in the Helderberg, Western Cape, in the heart of the Cape Winelands, set in beautiful surroundings to enhance and stimulate creative minds – anAcademy where quality counts.

Auditions for 2017

Nine’ Academy is currently auditioning for 2017. Due to the level required for the Performing Arts industry strict criteria regarding applicants is followed, and students should have achieved Grade 12 or equivalent. Nine’ Academy is also set in a boutique environment where the number of students enrolled are limited in order to ensure maximum one on one development.

Newspaper Article – Hollywood Reporter noted that South Africa was set for an increasingly brilliant film and TV future: “South Africa emerges as a prime spot for International Filmmakers.”

South Africa is presently receiving increased attention from International filmmakers as being one of the world’s preferred destinations to produce their films, while South Africans are divulging more of the country’s own tales. The South African entertainment industry generates about R12-billion a year and is set to double over the next number of years.

For more information contact Janine Holthuysen for an audition in January 2017 at 083 977 5803, jholthuysen@gmail.com or visit www.nineacademy.net