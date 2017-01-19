Winelands New and re-vamped Standard Bank Branches feels like home – not a bank

While smart phones and digital devices may be the new way to do your banking, the value of one-on-one client interaction should not be underestimated. As part of Standard Banks approach to strengthen its connection to clients, the Somerset Winelands Region is proud to introduce the new Generation 8 (G8) design at its flagship branches of Helderberg and Stellenbosch adding to the recent renovation of its on-campus Neelsie Student Hub and new branch at Zevenwacht Mall.

“As a bank we felt the time was right to invest in our branch network and enhance our total bank offering in order to align to and support the significant growth and development taking place within the region,” says Dale Holloway, Regional Head – Somerset Winelands Region.

“The new design had to do more than look different, it had to facilitate a new experience that enables change and pushes the experience forward. The G8 design must serve as a space which acts as a visual anchor for Standard Bank’s shift to become more innovative and forward thinking.”

“Irrespective of how banking develops, the human element will always be central. Our branches will display the physical environments where our customers connect with us. It seeks to connect customer and banking consultant in a more human and comfortable way.”

Technology should only be used to enhance the branch where appropriate. The key objective was to be less about something new and exciting and more about being human, simple and honest. Ultimately the branch must act as a constant reminder of the spirit of invention and innovation which comes through in a tranquil, calm and considered environment.

Helderberg Branch

“It was time for change, after 15 years in the existing premises the branch was in need of a facelift,” says Gideon Janse van Rensberg, Branch Manager of Heldeberg.

There is a welcoming feel when customers walk into the branch. Even though the experience is more personal, it still feels like a professional service, where everything is done in front of the customer, keeping the customer informed and updated on what the consultant is doing.

According to Janse van Rensberg there has been a great response from clients who appreciate the Banks investment and changes made, there has been a noticeable increase in foot flow since the revamp, which validates the market research to strengthen the Banks position in the Helderberg area and embrace and accommodate the ever growing customer base in and around Somerset West,” he says.

Stellenbosch Branch

The Stellenbosch branch is no different and employees and clients alike are proud with the transformation that has taken place. Ultimately the vision for the new branch is a design that looks, feels and behaves more like a premium retail store than a traditional bank.

“The new design, look and feel of the branch takes physical banking into the future. Our new branch brings with it the right mix of customer relationships and innovation. We will provide a new generation approach to banking providing integrated, smart, value-added experiences for our Stellenbosch customers and visitors,” says Tammy Almacin, Branch Manager of Stellenbosch.

“The new Stellenbosch branch creates a warmer, more personal environment for customers. Our customers can expect a user-friendly floor design to help them decide on where to go and what they may need. There will be staff at strategic points to monitor queues and attentively assist with client queries. Expect relaxed seating areas where you can take full advantage of wireless self-service banking facilities as well,” Tammy says.

“Both Helderberg and Stellenbosch Branches have been enhanced to offer our clients a full range of banking services that aligns to our various customer value propositions. Clients are able to meet with dedicated sales and service consultants, as well as SME and Business Bank Account Executives who work side by side with our dedicated prestige and private bankers. Over and above, our allocated Financial planners, Vehicle and Asset Finance and Home Loans consultants are also on site to engage and support clients.”

Neelsie & Zevenwacht Branches

Situated in the heart of the Stellenbosch University Campus is the Neelsie Student Hub. With its designated meeting rooms, free wifi, ipads and coffee machine – there’s not much the Neelsie can’t offer. Not many know this, but this branch also offers a full range of products such as Student Loans, Home Loans, Investment products and Insurance. Other than the colorful walls and funky furniture, the Neelsie is always buzzing with excitement.

The Zevenwacht Branch which opened in the fast growing area of Zevenwacht Mall has grown beyond all expectation. “With the branch, fully functional since October 2015 the bank has access to an even larger pool of clients to reach our target market.”

“We are very excited about the new look and feel of our branches and we firmly believe that our investment into the branch network reflects Standard Bank’s commitment to this very important region of the Western Cape.”

“We look forward to serving our loyal and future clients with a superior banking experience supported by staff who are passionate about providing the service to match,” Dale concludes.