A Wine Experience – Benguela Cove Lagoon Wine Estate

Just off the R43 and beyond the streaming row of vineyards is a quaint tasting room situated on the luxury wine farm, Benguela Cove Lagoon Wine Estate. Wine lovers from all over the world flock to this little Walker Bay gem to not only experience wine tastings, but also the soft bed of grass under their feet while relaxing under a shady umbrella and feeling the cool caress of the ocean breeze against their skin.

A breathtaking sunset view over the Bot River Lagoon can intrigue the mind while holding up a glass of red wine and ever so gently tilting it for the sunlight to reflect its vigour. A moment of intrigue is exactly what Tasting Room manager, Emy Matthews want guests to feel. Her belief is wine drinking should be an experience of the senses, not just a sip from a glass. Which is why a sweet and savoury touch is added to this luxury wine tasting experience. Guests are spoiled for choice with cheese, chocolate or millionaires wine pairing. Each option is then skillfully paired with the estate’s award-winning wine collection.

Sundays are bliss at the Tasting Room as live music performances take centre stage, while guests enjoy cheese and charcuterie boards. Heading down to the Tasting Room on a Sunday afternoon while appreciating the relaxing atmosphere, is the best way to wind down your weekend and prepare for the week ahead. The bustle of city life can be daunting and has, therefore, become the goal of the staff to provide an enjoyable, stress-free service to patrons.

If the thought of beautifully landscaped areas, the distinct smell of the ocean and a refined glass of wine piques your interest, then make your way to the Winelands’ ultimate destination, Benguela Cove Lagoon Wine Estate.

For more information visit www.benguelacove.co.za

