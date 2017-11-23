Swellendam is gearing up to celebrate the fifth Wildebraam Berry Festival from 1 – 3 December 2017. The festival continues to grow year on year with 2017 promising to be a bumper event with an extended programme of festivities.

Wildebraam Berry Festival highlights include the SPCA wiggle-waggle and Carols by Candlelight on Friday, 1 December. Saturday includes the wonderful outdoor festival with special fun-filled areas for children during the day culminating with Watershed live in concert under the stars on Saturday, 2 December and finally a scrumptious brunch with Manouche gypsy jazz band on Sunday, 3 December.

The much loved Amazing Berry Race will take place on Saturday, 2 December. In aid of local charities, the race will continue its riotous dash through Swellendam with teams completing hilarious tasks and activities in aid of local charities and causes. Organisers have added a new flair with corporate teams being challenged to up the ante.

Wildebraam Berry Estate, renowned for its delicious liqueurs, opens its fields from November to January to pick your own youngberries and blackberries. Visit Wildebraam to participate and enjoy the entertainment. Honest to goodness country living in the Berry Capital.

For more information visit www.wildebraam.co.za

