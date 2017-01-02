What’s happening in the Western Cape in 2017?

The Western Cape not only attracts locals, but many international visitors flock to the area to enjoy its scenic mountains, rivers, beaches, vineyards, floral kingdom, nature reserves and many more.

Although tourism is the major attraction to the province, the line-up of cultural, sporting and other lifestyle events will once again be a major draw-card to the area in 2017.

Bucket list events such as the CapeTown Cycle Tour and the ABSA Cape Epic are on the hot list for serious and adventure riders, while runners flock to the Old Mutual Two Oceans Ultra and Half Marathon – not to mention the many festivals, carnivals, parades, markets and conferences taking place in and around the Western Cape.

SunMet

Sun International is taking over the reins of South Africa’s most prestigious horse-racing event under a new name, The Sun Met celebrated with Mumm which takes place on 28 January, 2017. From the ponies and the punters to the fillies and fashionistas, The Sun Met celebration is a prestigious equestrian event with a proud legacy and they can’t wait to share it with you! Sun Met will add to the thrill with an extra dose of elegance, sophistication, glamour and world-class entertainment the cornerstones of everything we do.

Cape Town Tens

South Africa’s biggest social, sport and lifestyle event, the Cape Town 10s is taking place in Green Point, Cape Town on 3 – 4 February 2017. The event has, over the years, featured some of the world’s greatest International rugby legends including Jonah Lomu, Carlos Spencer, Tana Umaga and Christian Cullen as well as Local SA Rugby Heroes.

Stellenbosch Wine Festival

The hugely popular Stellenbosch Wine Festival presented by Pick n Pay is back and promises to be as memorable as ever. The event will again be hosted at the Coetzenburg Sports Grounds and will take place from 24 to 26 February 2017. The three-day event offers the very best of the Stellenbosch Wine Routes, presented in an innovative, family-friendly, relaxed and entertaining outdoor format.

Cape Town Carnival

The Cape Town Carnival theme for 2017 is AMAZA!Ocean Odyssey, The funwalk takes place in Greenpoint on 18 March 2017.

Over 2 000 dazzling costumed performers and musicians will take to Cape Town’s Fan Walk, entertaining viewers with floats and vibrant dance routines. The parade will be followed by a thumping street party, showcasing some of SA’s hottest musical talent

Absa Cape Epic

The Absa Cape Epic, an annual mountain bike stage race for elite professional mountain bikers covering 691 km and lasting eight days – a prologue and seven stages takes place from 19 – 26 March 2017 from Hermanus to the first time Val de Vie Estate near Franschhoek.

Cape Town Jazz Festival

The Cape Town Jazz Festival will be held from 31 March 2017 & 1 April 2017 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. Affectionately referred to as “Africa’s Grandest Gathering” – is the largest music event in sub-Saharan Africa.

Decorex Cape Town

South Africa’s premier décor, design and lifestyle exhibition taking place from the 27 – 30 April 2017, is a comprehensive showcase of the latest décor and design trends, products and services.

The Cape Town exhibition promises visitors infinite ideas and inspiration for their interior and exterior spaces. Covering every aspect of the home and offering the ultimate shopping experience, tapping into the very latest global design and décor trends.

For more information on events taking place in 2017, visit our website www.thenewspaper.co.za for updated events throughout the year!