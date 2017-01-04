Whale Coast Mall – Where Village Values Meet City Choices

Overstrand residents will soon have an exciting new destination where they can indulge in a little retail therapy; Whale Coast Mall is currently under construction by shopping centre specialist developer Dorpstraat, together with its partners Hosken Consolidated Investments and Shoprite Checkers. The mall is scheduled to open in November 2017.

The Overstrand area is currently experiencing major market growth, both in terms of population and spending power. Jannie Krüger, co-founder and director of Dorpstraat, explains that aside from the variety and convenience the centre brings to residents and visitors alike, its establishment is very positive for the regional economy as a whole.

“The development underway provides jobs for those who work in the construction industry, and the completed centre will offer many jobs for tenants and their staff. On top of this it will require full-time, casual and operational staff – boosting the local job market and resulting in increased opportunities for employment.”

Developed by Dorpstraat – the team also responsible for the establishment of the popular Weskus Mall (Vredenburg) and Mountain Mill Shopping Centre (Worcester). The new Whale Coast Mall will be built in line with international standards and cover some 30 000 square meters.

It is conveniently situated in Sandbaai near the Hemel-en-Aarde Road and R43 intersection, between Onrus and Hermanus.

“Whale Coast Mall will act as a one-stop destination, offering a multi-purpose entertainment centre and an all-year round comparative shopping experience – particularly in terms of fashion – in a safe, sheltered environment,” says Krüger.

The contemporary new centre will boast a diverse and exciting tenant mix, including retail giants Checkers and Woolworths. Other stores such as Dischem, Clicks, Mr Price Home, Mr Price Sports and Due South will also feature, as well as food chains such as Spur, Daily Coffee, Melissa’s and Mugg & Bean. Fashion tenants include a large Foschini and Truworths, as well and a Markham, Donna Claire, Ackermans and Cape Union Mart, to name but a few. It will also offer ample free parking and feature multiple entrances to avoid traffic congestion.

The mall caters to a broader market of shopper, differentiating it from the entrepreneurial businesses situated in Hermanus’ Central Business District (CBD); an innate facet of the coastal town’s charm. Krüger is excited about the opportunities Whale Coast Mall brings to the area – both in terms of economic growth, but also through offering greater diversity and convenience to shoppers.