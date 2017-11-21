Western Cape’s Most Prestigious Entrepreneurs Announced

The winner of the Western Cape’s most prestigious entrepreneurship awards has supported over 2 000 women across the country to start their own businesses.

Clothing Bank, founded in Cape Town in 2010, is the overall winner of this year’s Premier’s Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards (PERA).

Founded by Tracey Chambers and Tracey Gilmore, the Clothing Bank trains and supports entrepreneurs to launch their own businesses.

Clothing Bank has five branches in Cape Town, Paarl, Johannesburg, Durban and East London.

In the past year, the businesses they supported have generated R30 million in profits.

The winners of the 2017 PERA were announced at the Century City Convention Centre this evening (20 November 2017).

Clothing Bank’s key projects include:

The Clothing Bank Enterprise Development Project

This initiative supports unemployed mothers to become informal clothing retailers.

The Appliance Bank Project

Through this project, unemployed men are given the support they need to establish businesses that repair and sell home appliances.

The Grow with Educare Centres Micro Franchise Project

This project helps women in poor communities to establish sustainable fee-paying early childhood development centres. These schools provide education to 760 children.

The Amazi Project

This project trains nail technicians and places them in Amazi stores. Since 2010, 170 nail technicians have been trained.

The Western Cape Government wished Clothing Bank well and thanked them for their contribution to job creation and economic growth.

Helen Zille, Premier, said: “Entrepreneurs are an integral part of the Western Cape economy. Our goal is to create a capable state that enables as many entrepreneurs as possible to enter the market and drive economic growth. Through initiatives such as PERA, we are recognizing entrepreneurs who are driving innovation and job creation. I wish to congratulate the PERA 2017 nominees and winners – your efforts have contributed to the highest employment rate of any province in South Africa. I encourage you to keep innovating and disrupting”.

Alan Winde, Minister of Economic Opportunities, said:

“Since its launch in 2013, PERA has supported businesses across the Western Cape to grow, and we have invested close to R6 million in this initiative. This is because we know that hard-working entrepreneurs need access to a support network, and funding, to achieve success. Over 1200 entrepreneurs have been part of the PERA journey in the past four years, and I hope these awards have also served as a platform to inspire more residents to consider entrepreneurship as a career. I wish the 2017 winners well, and commend them for partnering with us to drive growth and job creation in the Western Cape.”

A panel of ten judges scored the finalists on a set of criteria including growth, jobs, innovation, industry relevance, sustainability, creativity and socio-economic impact.

The respective PERA category winners and those in second and third places were awarded as follows: Winner (R75 000), second place (R35 000) and third place (R25 000).

Please see below the 2017 PERA category winners. Click on the hyperlink for the full profile.

Emerging Business

Winner: DeskStand – Ryan Roberts

Eden All Natural – Debbie Ncube

Almond Creamery – Adri Geyser

Established Business

Winner: Cango Wildlife Ranch – Andrew and Glen Eriksen

DJ Rigging – Romy & Nick Fredericks

Mologadi LNL – Lerato Nxumalo

Social Enterprise

Winner: The Clothing Bank – Tracey Chambers and Tracey Gilmore (Overall winner)

Pimp My Book – Mpodumo Doubada

Fix Forward – Joshua Cox

Most Innovative Business

Winner: Have You Heard Marketing – Ryan McFadyen and Jason Stewart

FruitLips – Elouise Joseph, Deidre Eigelaar and Liebre Jacobs

Whipping the Cat – Graeme Wilson

Business with Global Reach

Winner: MPULL – Daryn Smith & Graeme Wilson

Afrigetics Botanicals – Steve Hurt

Foxolution – Kerry Motherwell

For detailed profiles on each of the 2017 finalists, visit https://www.westerncape.gov.za/dept/edat

