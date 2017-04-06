Western Cape Youth Gear Up For Global Skills Competition

Young people from the Western Cape will represent South Africa at a global skills competition.

The sixteen young people won medals at WorldSkills South Africa, which was held in Durban last month. Of this group, eight gold medalists will represent South Africa at the international competition in Abu Dhabi later this year.

WorldSkills awards excellence in technical expertise in careers such as electrical work, bricklaying, plumbing, autobody repair, graphic design, restaurant service, IT system administration, IT network solutions, hairdressing, Computer Numerical Control (CNC) turning and beauty therapy. The students represent institutions such as Northlink TVET College, College of Cape Town, False Bay TVET College, International Hotel School, NX Hair Academy and 124 Wireless.

In total, South Africa will send 23 participants to the competition. Globally, 76 countries will compete in the 44th WorldSkills competition, which takes place between 14 October and 19 October 2017.

Winners will receive medals, certificates of achievement and the title World Skills Champions.

Alan Winde, Minister of Economic Opportunities, hosted a breakfast for the winners, and offered them encouragement ahead of the global competition later this year.

“Skills creates job opportunities for young people. The young winners of WorldSkills South Africa are the future of our economy. I was especially encouraged that many of them are planning to start their own businesses, and in this way, will create jobs for others. The Fourth Industrial Revolution is showing us how technology is disrupting the economy. We see this in accommodation with Airbnb and in transport, rideshare services are changing the way people get around. We need to make sure that our skills programmes are responsive to these changes,” says Minister Winde.