Western Cape peak Events Period Continues

The Western Cape’s peak events period continues, with a range of events taking place across the province.

During the month of March the Cape Town Carnival, one of the city’s biggest street celebrations, took place along the Fan Walk in Green Point entertaining viewers with floats and vibrant dance routines under the theme, AMAZA– Ocean Odyssey where 2 000 performers lined the streets of Cape Town.

On 19 March 2017, the Absa Cape Epic, one of the world’s greatest mountain bike stage races started at Meerendal Wine Estate in Durbanville, attracting local and international riders, international viewership on live stream, as well as local fans following the race. The race took place from 19-26 March from Hermanus with the final stage for the first time at Val de Vie Estate near Franschhoek.

At the end of March Capetonians also experienced the International Jazz Festival, referred to as “Africa’s Grandest Gathering – the largest music event in sub-Saharan Africa. Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais said the month of March is a global highlight on the calendars of both the sport and cultural sectors.

“It is during this month that the Western Cape becomes the meeting spot for sportspeople, especially cyclists and cultural enthusiasts from across the world.”

“The Absa Cape Epic, the International Tennis Federation Young Seniors World Championships, the Cape Carnival, the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and the Fleur du Cap Awards, showcase the diversity of the Western Cape and promote the province as the sport and cultural destination of South Africa.”

“More importantly, these world class events bring people from all spectrums of society together and ultimately accelerates unity, fosters tolerance and acceptance, reinforces healthy living and rebuilds civic pride and community participation,” Minister Marais said.

Events for April and May include the Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon, Decorex Cape Town, The Safari Half Marathon and the FNB 12 One Run.