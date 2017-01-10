Water consumption climbs above targeted levels

The City of Cape Town informs residents that despite a promising few weeks over the Christmas period where overall water consumption moved close to targeted levels, data for the last week shows that demand on our potable water supply is once again on the rise.

Residents as a whole used an average of 859 million litres per day for the week of 2 – 8 January 2017. This represents an increase from the week before and is 59 million litres per day above our target. Dam levels are currently at a low 44,3%. Unless a drastic improvement is observed, more serious restrictions, including a blanket ban on watering gardens or filling pools, will need to be applied. Residents’ usage patterns over the coming weeks will inform if and when this is necessary.

In order to reach the target, residents will need to keep their water consumption at the same level as during the winter months. It is every resident’s responsibility to ensure that they are aware of this and to oversee their household water consumption to ensure that the target is met, without exception.

For those residents who have lowered their consumption, the City asks that they remain alert to any possible water wastage and report contraventions. Residents share in the responsibility of ensuring that everyone is aware of and adheres to the water restrictions. With a population in the region of four million people and significant water wastage occurring behind closed doors, the City cannot effectively enforce these restrictions unless residents act as our eyes and ears on the ground. These reports will also inform where the City targets its blitz operations. Residents who would like to report a contravention can send their report via email to water.restrictions@capetown.gov.za.

The City reminds those residents who have not reduced consumption, possibly including those who use very little water generally and may feel this exempts them from having to cut back, that a sustained collective effort is necessary to ensure water security. Every drop counts and unless all residents do their bit, there is a serious possibility that our water will run out.