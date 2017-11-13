Volvo Ocean race stopover at V&A Waterfront – Cape Town

For the 11th time the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town will host the Volvo Ocean Race from 24 November to 10 December 2017.

The 17 day event is a platform to showcase the South African Maritime and Ocean sectors to both local and international audiences.

Not only is Cape Town the stopover’s most sought-after location, but the V&A Waterfront’s involvement with the popular event will see a roll-out of educational programmes and projects to promote environmental sustainability and resilience, called the Ocean Life Festival.

During the Volvo Ocean Race last stopover in 2014-15 the event catapulted South Africa into the international spotlight, and was viewed by over 150 million people around the world, and contributed more than R540-million to the national economy.

This has been a catalyst for the evolution of thinking around the potential of what the Ocean Economy can look like for the Western Cape.

