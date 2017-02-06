Vodacom launches free Facebook Flex to bridge digital divide 

In a move to further lower the cost to communicate and increase digital and social connectivity in South Africa, Vodacom announces the launch of Facebook Flex. This is the first of many products to launch under the Vodacom Siyakha platform. Facebook Flex will give customers on the Vodacom network an opportunity to connect with friends and family using the basic version of Facebook for free.

Once signed up to the service, Vodacom customers can update their Facebook status and comment on posts even when they do not have data. Should users wish to view pictures or videos, they can easily switch from the free version to data mode to access the full Facebook service. To use Facebook Flex customers can log on to Facebook.com or dial *111*32#.

Nyimpini Mabunda, Chief Officer: Consumer Business Unit, says that Vodacom’s Siyakha initiative is an important part of Vodacom’s effort to ensure digital inclusion for all customers. Siyakha, which means, ‘we are building’ in isiZulu, is a platform that will offer free (zero-rated) and lower priced products and services to the emerging prepaid segment of Vodacom’s customer base.

This includes a range of Vodacom insurance products, free health content from the TV series Hello Doctor as well as Vodacom’s infotainment platform Video Play. For example, for just 99c Siyakha customers can view the latest music content and the best local soapies. In terms of access to other free content, Siyakha will house Vodacom’s existing educational portals and careers and jobs websites.

“The introduction of this platform is another way in which we will seek to deliver greater value to our customers, particularly the prepaid market. By driving a segmented customer approach, we will be able to better cater for and develop more personalised and needs based products and services for all of our customers. Our focus is about giving our customers what they want at affordable prices”, adds Nyimpini.

Over the past five years Vodacom has made significant progress towards reducing voice and data costs through its various value based offers such as time-based micro bundles. Just4You offers customers personalised voice and data bundles for as little as 50c. Some of the other most popular data bundles include Power Bundles starting from R2 (10mins) to R5 (1hour) voice bundles as well as a 50MB data bundle for R4.

Furthermore to continue with its promise to keep South African’s confidently connected and to bridge the digital communication barrier, Vodacom also provides affordable, high-quality 3G smartphone devices at R399 (for a Smart Kicka VE). For more bundles customers can dial *111#.

For more information visit www.vodacom.co.za/siyakha