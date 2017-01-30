Tips to ensure safety in Table Mountain National Park!

With the sun rays heating up the Mother City, here are some helpful tips to ensure your safety, while you enjoy the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) and surrounding sites in Cape Town and the Western Cape.

Take a hike, walk or cycle in the park, but don’t embark on the trip on your own. Travel in groups of 4 or more, but less than 10. Walk, run or cycle at the speed of the slowest person. For a light walk, take the scenic Constantia Nek trail or for something more challenging tackle the world class Lions Head. Do not cycle or hike before 08:00am or after 18:00pm.

If you are visiting the picnic and braai sights this holiday, remember to keep the area clean from litter and do not throw your cigarette butts out of your car window – summers are often dry and windy and it takes just one spark to start a devastating fire. Take plenty water with you en route. Wear sunblock, a hat and take a light, all-weather jacket with you as you can never be sure how many seasons you’ll get in a day!

Avoid carrying valuables such as cash, cameras, i-pods etc. If you are confronted by suspects – do not resist. Programme the TMNP emergency phone numbers 0861-106-417/ SAPS 10111 onto your cell phone and make sure someone at home knows where you are.

Use this number if you see suspicious individuals on the mountain, if you get stuck, lost or injured – rangers are there to help you.

Please do not feed any baboons you may encounter – they are wild animals and can become dangerous. Lastly, remember to enjoy the park the way she is meant to be enjoyed – but please, take nothing but photographs and leave nothing but footprints.

The Table Mountain Cableway is currently running a ½ price Sunset Special promotion from 4 January to 28 February 2017, whereby return tickets are half price after 18h00pm for children and adults. Also visit www. capepoint.co.za where you can download the free audio tour app.

Due to capacity constraints and ongoing road works at Cape Point, the public need to have patience as there may be delays or temporary gate closures at popular tourist spots such as Boulders and Cape Point. Visitors are advised to head to the park early for a picnic or braai, as space is limited.

My Activity Permits and My Green Cards can be purchased from Cape Town Tourism Visitor Centres in addition to the Tokai Wild Card Sales Office.