Stellenbosch Wine Festival Set To Be Better Than Ever 

The hugely popular Stellenbosch Wine Festival presented by Pick n Pay is back and promises to be as memorable as ever. The event will again be hosted at the Coetzenburg Sports Grounds, and will take place from 24-26 February 2017.

The three-day event offers the very best of the Stellenbosch Wine Routes, presented in an innovative, family-friendly, relaxed and entertaining outdoor format. Since its inception, the festival has become well-known for showcasing some of the finest wine the country has to offer. Add to that delicious food, great live music and a host of fun outdoor activities.

Stellenbosch and surrounds is also famous with foodies, and on The Gourmet Lane there will be a veritable feast of fresh artisanal foods and signature dishes from some of the best eateries from Stellenbosch and surrounds.

Whether you’re a connoisseur or a novice, join in the fun at the daily canapé-and-wine pairings. Thirty-minute sessions will run throughout the festival at the Tasting Room.

Also not to be missed is the all-new Wine Library where you can book a session with a winemaker and taste award-winning small batch wines and rare vintages.

For those keen on getting in on some real harvest action, try a bit of grape-stomping at the The Grape Stomping Ground – it might sound messy, but it’s a lot of fun.

Great news for moms and dads, there will be a supervised area for the kids.

Feel free to leave your precious cargo at the Momentum Health Kiddies Area, where professional minders will look after and entertain your children so you can relax and enjoy all the festival has to offer.

For sporting enthusiasts, there’s the ever-popular Pick n Pay Women’s Walk on Saturday,25 February 2017 and the Momentum Grape Golf Challenge on Thursday, 23 February 2017.

Tickets are available from Webtickets