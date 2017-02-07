Stellenbosch Street Soirees back in full swing

Warmer weather and longer days echo the return of the ever-popular Stellenbosch Street Soirees – bi-monthly street parties bringing together wine farms, restaurants, locals and visitors in the vibrant streets of the City of Oaks.

The Stellenbosch Street Soirees will take place every second and last week of the month for a hip crowd to immerse themselves in the inimitable food and wine culture of this forever young town, with live music adding to a cool and casual vibe.

The next pop-up street party will spill onto the bustling Drostdy Street on 8 February, when cars will make way for locals and visitors to sip, savour and share in the enviable lifestyle of the country’s second oldest town. It is a vibrant, after-work street party where strangers become friends over a glass of wine with gourmet snacks by resident eateries and upbeat vibes by talented local musicians.

“Stellenbosch has a recipe for living that is hard to resist or come by. With these street parties we offer visitors a taste of our way of life through quality wines, delicious bites and live music. I cannot imagine a better way to spend a balmy summer’s evening, let alone better company to share it with,” shares Elmarie Rabe, Manager of the Stellenbosch Wine Routes.

The communal Stellenbosch Street Soirees are for young and old to let their hair down and hang out with interesting characters and friendly folk in the heart of this quaint town. It goes down from 18h00 to 20h00 and each event features a different selection of cellars and food vendors. . Sumptuous street food will be on sale. Make a note of the Stellenbosch Street Soiree dates: 8 & 22 February, 8 & 22 March 2017.

For more information visit www.wineroute.co.za