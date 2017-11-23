Spier Spring Wine And Food Tasting 2017

Spier

Spier Tasting Room’s spring pairing celebrates the season with tasting portions made with ingredients sourced from their farm as well as nearby, trusted producers.

The wine tasting experience offers award-winning Spier wine paired with innovative food offerings.  The stylish venue, on the banks of the popular Spier dam, has stunning views of the Helderberg Mountains.

A magnificent chandelier – made by renowned artists Heath Nash from 334 recycled Spier wine bottles and weighing 370kgs – hangs above the state-of-the-art tasting counter. A collection of new and recycled furniture in wood – including John Vogel’s Nguni chairs and parquet tables by Allan Lutge – provide seated tasting arrangements for guests.

Some of the tastings to choose from: Spier Méthod Cap Classique paired with a dried apple shortbread cube, 21 Gables Chenin Blanc 2015 paired with a beetroot, couscous and feta salad, Chilled Signature Pinotage 2016 paired with Farmer Angus chicken liver pate and roasted smoky bacon bits, Chilled Creative Block 3 2014 paired with N’Duja (Farmer Angus Spreadable Salami) and crackers, a chocolate and wine pairing of Spier’s Méthod Cap Classique and the Creative Block range, or a tasting of the two premium wine ranges plus Spier’s flagship wine, Frans K Smit, amongst other offerings.

The Children’s Grape Juice tasting includes different grape juices and an educational colour-in activity pack highlighting the role insects play in the vineyards.

Open for tastings and sales from Monday – Saturday 9:00 – 17:00 and from 11:00 – 18:00 on Sundays.

