25 NOV: SCHALK BEZUIDENHOUT

Spier’s Comedy in the Vines brings you “Schalk Bezuidenhout live” to the winelands. Been a long, hard year? Sense of humour gone AWOL? The cure: an evening of laughs with Schalk, some wine and a great summer picnic on the grass, under the stars.

Time: 17:00. Show starts at 18:30 Duration: 60min (no interval) Place: The Werf at Spier Cost: R170 per person BOOK: [email protected]

23 DEC: BARRY HILTON

Spier’s Comedy in the Vines brings you Barry Hilton’s “Evolver” to the winelands. Enjoy an hour-long comedy show with SA’s stand-up legend Barry Hilton.

Thirty years of touring, six children, two ex-wives, a new wife, five DVDS, two movies, Vegas, Cleese, Connolly, millions of air miles and a Lifetime Achiever statue on his mantelpiece…. If Barry Hilton isn’t the quintessential South African comedy giant, no one is.

Time: 17:00. Show starts at 18:30 Duration: 60min (no interval) Place: The Werf at Spier Cost: R170 per person BOOK: Webtickets

27 JAN: STUART TAYLOR

Kick off your shoes and have a chortle on the lawns under the stars while Stuart Taylor casts his special brand of magic and mystery over the Werf audience at Spier.

Taylor’s award-winning formula of a meticulous fusion of comedy and magic earned him recognition as South Africa’s Comedy Magic Champion. His uncanny ability to cast spells of unbridled laughter will have you rolling in your picnic blanket.

Time: 17:00. Show starts at 18:30 Duration: 60min (no interval) Place: The Werf at Spier Cost: R170 per person BOOK: Webtickets

24 FEB: MARC LOTTERING

Lottering will help you remember how good laughter is for the soul. Prepare to crack up over a glass of wine and one of Spier’s generous summer picnics.

One of South Africa’s icons of stand-up comedy, Lottering will do a special performance on Spier farm after a touring his 2017 show Hashtag Lottering! – a show that covers a broad range of topics, ranging from how to successfully live in debt, to the dangers of a WhatsApp family page!

In this show at Spier, Lottering will be sharing his all-time favourite stories.

Time: 17:00. Show starts at 18:30 Duration: 60min (no interval) Place: The Werf at Spier Cost: R170 per person BOOK: Webtickets

For more event details visit our website: www.spier.co.za/events

