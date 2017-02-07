Southern African Wildlife College Trust Winner of Emirates ‘A Greener Tomorrow’ Initiative

Emirates has selected three not-for-profit organisations working in wildlife protection and environmental conservation in Africa as the recipients of award funding under its ‘A Greener Tomorrow’ initiative.

The winners, Southern African Wildlife College Trust, Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds, and African Parks, were selected from a global pool of applicants working towards environmental sustainability and conservation in their respective regions.

Launched in 2013, ‘A Greener Tomorrow’ is an outcome of Emirates’ commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation globally. The programme provides a share of up to US$150,000 in funding to non-profit organisations across the world working innovatively to safeguard and improve their local environments.

The funds for the initiative are raised through internal recycling programmes within the Emirates Group that process materials ranging from paper from Emirates’ offices to seat components on board aircraft. Following the overwhelming response received for the initiative in its first year, Emirates decided to continue the programme for a second time in 2016.

The Southern African Wildlife College was established in 1996 by the World Wide Fund for Nature, South Africa (WWF SA) in close cooperation with national and provincial government departments, and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

To date the College has trained close on 15,000 students from 46 countries in natural resource management and conservation practices. Through funding from Emirates’ ‘A Greener Tomorrow’ initiative, SAWCT – the Trust set up by WWF SA in support of the College – will provide three scholarships and two bursaries for their certificate programmes in nature conservation to students who already work in the conservation arena but who do not have formal education to advance their careers.

These qualifications will help students move into roles such as wildlife area managers, park rangers and senior field rangers, working to protect wildlife and biodiversity within southern Africa.