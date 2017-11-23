Discover Luxury Living Somerset West for the Over 50’s

The Somerset Lifestyle and Retirement Village, ranked as one of South Africa’s top 10 retirement estates, is a premium residential estate offering retirees an enriching environment in which to enjoy their Golden Years.

A blend of Cape Lifestyle and refined English charm, this picturesque estate in Somerset West is nestled between mountain and sea and is rich with natural beauty and an air of sophistication and luxury. Residents can rest assured that all of their practical and lifestyle requirements are met as The Somerset boasts an extensive array of amenities and facilities which include advanced security measures, professional care (with Care Centre in planning), an exquisite clubhouse, a host of opportunities to socialise and much more.

The various living options on offer, which include Life Right cottages, Life Right apartments and freehold homes, ensure that various tastes and lifestyles are catered for.

Discover why The Somerset is right for you. Attend our Open House and enjoy snacks and refreshments whilst experiencing what this exquisite estate has to offer.

When: Friday, 8th December 2017, 5.00pm to 7.00pm

Where: Cnr Bizweni Ave and Sir Lowry’s Pass Road, Somerset West,

RSVP: Monday, 4th December 2017. Contact Cindy on 021 810 3501 or [email protected]

For more information, visit www.cpoa.co.za

Read more articles