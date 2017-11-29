The secret to happiness Experiences, not things! CJW Properties

According to Forbes, “recent research from San Francisco State University found that people who spent money on experiences rather than material items were happier and felt the money was better spent. The thrill of purchasing things fades quickly but the joy and memories of experiences, from epic adventures to minute encounters, can last a lifetime.”

It seems ironic, that the festive season of joy tends to create considerably more stress than happiness as everyone runs around buying gifts in crowded malls.

Rather than racking up debt in a difficult economy, buying things that you don’t need, take a shift in focus and invest in experiences and opt to create unforgettable memories which last forever. CJW Properties.

Focusing in and around the coastal town of Gansbaai, known as the natural adventure tourism destination, we’ve put together a list of exciting and off-the-beaten-track type activities from relaxing and lazy to high energy and exhilaration.

Gansbaai is well-known for its shark cage diving and whale watching activities, but so much more lies waiting for discovery around this town.

Explore ruins in Klipgat Caves left by the first human settlers, as far back as 80 000 years ago. As only one of three locations in the country where such old ruins have been unearthed, this is a very important historical site in the Western Cape and it’s open to the public, so indulge your history sense this December holiday, and travel back in time far, far away.

The sea around Danger Point hides secrets as dark as its deep blue waters and beneath lie 140 wrecks; the most famous of them being the HMS Birkenhead, which struck a rock at 02:00 on the morning of the 26th February 1851 and sank. The Strandveld Museum on the coast of Franskraal is home to a huge number of relics and artifacts from the HMS Birkenhead.

As the Gansbaai region only has a population of about 12000, the light pollution is minimal and the dark skies which stretch across the land and sea, makes for the most beautiful star gazing evenings. The Southern Cape Astronomy Club in Pearly Beach regularly hosts stargazing and astronomy evenings.

Another bucket-list activity on almost everyone’s list, is the thrill and freedom that comes from horse-riding on a large vast pristine beach. And so, we’ve added that to our list of magical experiences. Rondebosch Riding School in Pearly Beach offers a safe environment for riding instruction for all ages as well as trails in the area.

And with the stresses of day-to-day life, the need to ‘get away’ is on everybody’s lips. So while you’re exploring the magic of the Overberg, come chat with us at Romansbaai Beach and Fynbos Estate in Danger Point, about how we can assist you in owning your own piece of this charming small fishing town in the Overberg.

