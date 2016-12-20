Satori Africa – Passionate About Southern Africa & Its People

Satori Africa was born through an idea dreamed up in the heart of the Cape Winelands – the epicurean epicenter of South Africa and one of the most relaxed of settings from which to really let the healing power of Africa envelop you.

Satori Africa is passionate about Southern Africa and its people, food and wine and the memories it helps create, wellness and the beauty of travel.

Besides providing you with the ultimate in bespoke itineraries, they firmly believe that no trip to Africa is complete without experiencing some of their personal favourite epicurean experiences or following the new trend of incorporating a host of wellness experiences into your trip. Traveling with Satori Africa promises to deliver beyond the realms of any other travel memories.

Epicurean Experiences

Southern Africa plays host to some of the most renowned chefs and wine farms. Add to this artisans, and farmers whose sole focus and passion it is to deliver a quality product and you find yourself with the prospect of enjoying the new Tuscany of the modern world. Teaming up with our favourite Food Hero, Chef Calum of Cavalli Wine Estate, Satori Africa have sourced the best experiences that one usually cannot buy and have them on offer, just for you, as guests of Satori Africa.

One of the fastest growing and most exciting trends in the international travel market is the focus towards locally-inspired wellness experiences – fusing rest, relaxation, exploration, reflection and healing.

If a vacation with an equal touch of relaxation and self-discovery is what you are after then look no further than Satori Africa and our Follow the Sun wellness heroes for your next wellness travel experience.

Satori Backpack & Yoga Mat

Satori Backpack & Yoga Mat was born out of the dream to offer the beauty, splendour and healing power of Africa to travellers on a budget. With pristine beaches, breathtaking mountains, budget friendly accommodation and some of the best bars and restaurants around, it is only natural that wellness backpacking throughout Southern Africa was born.

For more information visit www.satoriafrica.co.za or semail: hello@satoriafrica.co.za