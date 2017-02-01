SAS celebrates 5 years of excellence

This Stellenbosch Academy of Sport celebrated five years of excellence in January. Since opening its doors on 11 January 2012 SAS has become a training destination of choice to some of the most prominent sporting teams and individuals in the world.

Rob Benadie, CEO of SAS, said over the years international clients have provided overwhelmingly positive feedback about SAS and the wider Stellenbosch experience. “Sport teams and athletes from some 40 countries and from every continent have visited SAS so far. The best compliment they are paying us is by coming back year after year. Dutch hockey coach Max Caldes has been coming to SAS since the beginning – both as coach of the women and men’s teams. The coaches and athletes that come here are our best marketers and they are incredibly impressed with not only the SAS environment, but also with what they experience in Stellenbosch as a whole.”

At the event held on Friday night to celebrate SAS’ fifth birthday, the outspoken and passionate Johann Rupert spoke about some of the challenges faced by our local sport federations and how important it is to always keep perspective when dealing with sport, recognising that there are far more important challenges in life to focus on than winning trophies.

Stellenbosch and SAS has been buzzing as usual this January with international athletes preparing for the World Championships later in the year in London. Double Olympic triple jump champion Christian Taylor from America, Dutch silver medal sprinter Daphne Schippers and gold medal Paralympian Richard Whitehead from England were among the 80 plus athletes that decided to train here. It was the third consecutive year that Whitehead and his coach Keith Antoine came to SAS.

At the same time the Dutch Men and Belgium Women’s hockey teams also had their pre-season training camps in Stellenbosch while based at SAS. The Academy has proven itself as the choice of champions of the years with various World and Olympic champions choosing to stay here for their training camps.

SAS is owned by Remgro Sport Investments and is a custom-built facility dedicated to the needs of professional teams and athletes. The vision is to be recognised as a world-class sport training and preparation environment. The SAS environment includes accommodation, training facilities, nutrition, and specialised sport science and medicine services. There is also a physiotherapy unit that is open to the general public. Anchor teams permanently based at SAS are Springbok Sevens Men and Women, the Western Province Rugby Institute, and the recently launched Stellenbosch Football Club, formerly known as Vasco de Gama.

Photo caption: Jannie Durand (CEO of Remgro), Rob Benadie (CEO of SAS), Jeff Rosenburg (General Manager Tsogo Sun Waterfront) and Johann Rupert.

Photo credit: Thys Lombard