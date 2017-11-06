Take the road to Romansbaai Beach & Fynbos Estate

The exclusivity of Romansbaai Beach and Fynbos Estate, is due to its rarity: offering secure living, an exclusive north facing beach and luxuriously large full-title properties nestled between endemic Walkerbay Fynbos.

Situated outside the town of Gansbaai, which is home to the highest density of the Great White Sharks in the world, Romansbaai Beach and Fynbos Estate is located in a prime tourist and visitor area.

During the months of July to December, the waters around Gansbaai are home to the Southern Right Whales, who come to our shores to mate, birth and raise their young calves.

These two fascinating marine creatures attract many visitors, both local and international, as well as many film crews from all over the world.

Romansbaai Beach and Fynbos estate offers so much more than the exclusive and pristine north-facing beach and endemic Fynbos of the Walkerbay region. Its location offers access to a vast selection of exciting activities right on our doorstep. Select to play a round of golf at the Gansbaai Golf Club, the southernmost golf course in Africa, or be a bit more adventurous and book for the world renowned Great White shark cage diving in Kleinbaai.

For those wanting to explore the region, head out to Lomond Wine Estates’ stylish tasting room, which is situated a mere 15 minute drive from Romansbaai and enjoy their award winning wines while enjoying local cheese, charcuterie or a trout platter, which is farmed at their estate dam, or, throw your eyes up to the skies and immerse yourself into the magic of the cosmos by joining the Southern Cape Astronomy Club for a stargazing evening.

Mountain biking enthusiasts will find endless trails to explore as well as an array of MTB and trail running events to attend throughout the year.

One of the many charms of this estate, is the fact that the land sizes are extraordinarily large, the Romansbaai beach is exclusive and it’s all set on an estate with 24-hour access control.

Set on the Danger Point peninsula, views are unobstructed, endless and breathless. The location of Romansbaai is perfect for a weekend breakaway and close enough to Cape Town to leave after work on Friday afternoon.

The two hour drive, with choices of driving through the rolling farms of Caledon and Stanford, or either via Botrivier and Hermanus, or a special awe-inspiring drive along the coast, you’ll start to relax before you’ve even reached your destination.

With the endless growth the Western Cape is experiencing, popular areas such as Hermanus, Hemel & Aarde Valley and Vermont are bursting at the seams and the Overberg is enjoying a new found interest from those seeking the charm that comes with small towns of the Cape.

Romansbaai Beach and Fynbos Estate encompasses the idea of a solid investment, offering the property owner the opportunity to generate passive income off the leisure-rental market, which is enjoying an increase in visitors to the area, year on year.

With the stresses of day-to-day life, the need to ‘get away’ is on everybody’s lips. Your private residence, will offer you just that. Safe and secure whilst you are away, or, the ideal profile estate which high-paying visitors seek.

Romansbaai Beach and Fynbos Estate is for the discerning few, who demand the best life has to offer.

We invite you to come and spend enchanting evenings and unforgettable days overlooking the vast Atlantic Ocean from the comfort of your Home.

For an introduction to this exclusive investment, please contact us. Viewings are by appointment only.

For more information visit www.cjwproperty.co.za or contact +27 (0) 72 610 1416 or Email: [email protected]

