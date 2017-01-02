Queen’s Plate Becomes A Multi-Day Festival

South Africa’s premier horse-racing event, the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate, is excited to introduce an additional day to 2017’s line-up of festivities, set to take place on Friday & Saturday 6th–7th January at Kenilworth Racecourse.

Owing to its growth and popularity with both local and international guests, the development promises to be a stunning new addition to the brand and firmly positions LQP as South Africa’s biggest horse racing festival with an unparalleled 18 race card.

“We are thrilled to announce that the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate is becoming a two day festival. This is the first of its kind in South Africa and we hope to follow in the footsteps of other great international racing festivals such the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Royal Ascot and the Melbourne Cup,” said Katherine Gray, co-ordinator of LQP 2017.

Friday’s line-up will include an exciting day of 8 races, including the prestigious Sceptre Stakes, the Western Cape’s premier sprint race for fillies. As is tradition, Saturday’s event will consist of a 10-race card, with South Africa’s finest thoroughbreds competing for the coveted L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate and R1 million purse.

For the first time guests beyond the track can look forward to an exclusive inaugural Garden Party along with a delightful four-piece jazz band, sure to conjure up LQP’s age-old elegance while enjoying bottomless bubbles and feasting from picnic baskets with an assortment of delicious treats. Befitting guests who prefer a sit-down luncheon, a delectable three-course meal will be served in the Somerset Room, overlooking the racecourse and beautiful Table Mountain.

While Saturday presents the Best Dressed Lady and partner with a chance to win a trip to the UK’s Glorious Goodwood horse-racing festival, Friday will be slightly less formal yet tastefully keeping to the original blue-and-white LQP aesthetic.

Listed in 2014 by the UK’s Telegraph newspaper as one of the top five race days in the world, LQP is ranked alongside other illustrious races, including the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (Paris), Breeder’s Cup (California), Melbourne Cup and Dubai World Cup.