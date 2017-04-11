OMTOM To Pilot #Gogreen Anti-Littering & Waste Management Campaign

The 2017 Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon (OMTOM) has officially launched their #GOGREEN campaign – an anti-littering movement, coupled with a waste management plan that offers a sustainable way to collect and process the non-organic waste generated during race week.

#GOGREEN was developed by Wildlands and is supported by Old Mutual, and aims to provide a practical solution for collecting waste from athletes and spectators at endurance events, while educating them about not littering, as well as recycling and upcycling.

Old Mutual is encouraging all runners to throw their waste in the specially made #GOGREEN troughs at THROW ZONES along the route, or to hold onto it until the end of the race.

In addition to the #GOGREEN campaign and waste management plan, the Two Oceans Marathon will also collaborate with title sponsor Old Mutual, through Wildlands, on a new project of transforming event waste into Green Desks. It is currently estimated that the waste collected at the OMTOM will contribute to the manufacturing of approximately 500 school desks. The desks have been made possible through a partnership between Wildlands and POLYCO (Polyolefin Recycling Company NPC).

To achieve greater diversion of plastics from landfill and meet Governments Industry Waste Management Plan Requirements, POLYCO is involved in supporting the recycling industry by funding collection, recycling, and new end-use growth projects. The OMTOM is the first mass participation event where the #GOGREEN waste management system will feature. It is envisaged that it will be rolled out to other Old Mutual-sponsored events like the Comrades, Om-Die-Dam and Soweto Marathons.