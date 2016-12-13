NIVEA Sunslide Is Heading To A Beach Near You!

The NIVEA Sunslide is the first of its kind in the world and will be making its way to South African beaches during December this summer! The giant 4.5 metre high slide uses innovative technology that allows children to get complete sun protection coverage while sliding down the big blue slide. The ingenius concept was developed off the insight that kids love to spend time in the sun, but hate applying sunscreen as they feel it disrupts their fun.

The NIVEA sunslide sprays waterproof sunscreen onto kids and can cover approximatly 100 children in an hour. Hundreds of fine spray jet outlets fitted at the top of the slide, spray down a light film of waterproof NIVEA Sun Kids Swim & Play Protection Sun Lotion SPF 50+ onto the kids as they enter the arch, covering them from head to toe in sunscreen. Even those hard-to-reach places like behind the ears, between the toes and on the scalp are sorted.

Each child will also be given a pair of goggles before sliding down to make sure their eyes are completely covered. Just one slide is all it takes for complete sun protection so parents can relax with total peace of mind that they aren’t compromising on care while their kids have fun.

NIVEA Sun is South Africa’s number one skin care brand since 2008 and the world’s number one sun care brand, and all its products offer: UVA and UVB balanced protection compliant with Skin Cancer Foundation of South Africa (CANSA) requirements, as well as ISO (European Standards), Water resistant formulas compliant by CANSA requirements and ISO European Standards, 100% reliable sun protection, Immediate protection – you’re protected the moment it is applied.

The NIVEA Sunslide will be in the Western Cape on16 December at Clifton Beach, and 17 December at Big Bay.