New luxury Virgin Active Collection health club One Of The Best In The World!

Founder of the Virgin Group Sir Richard Branson describes the new luxury Virgin Active Collection health club in the Silo District of Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront as “one of the best in the world”.

Branson launched the luxury health club on the 31st of October with a characteristic flourish and an introduction to Suspension Yoga.

The 3912m² space, which is being submitted for an interior four-star Green Star SA rating, opened its doors on the 5th of November 2016.

It’s the first of its kind in Cape Town and is situated right next to the eagerly-awaited Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa.

Virgin Active Africa MD Ross Faragher-Thomas says the facilities on offer and the location of the club cannot be bettered anywhere; “It has been a long-held aspiration for us to have a Collection club in all major metropolitan cities in South Africa.

“We are privileged to be part of the remarkable transformation of the Silo area of the Waterfront and have curated a highly personalised, premium health and wellness experience for this spectacular space.”

Virgin Active Brand Director Richard Lamb-Hughes believes the Silo District club “delivers a form of luxury which is the product of immense dedication to detail and allowing the design to be informed by the superb surroundings.”

The Silo District club has a 20m lap pool and high performance training facilities, including the latest Technogym Artis’ coveted collection of cardio and strength equipment, and a bank of Wattbikes described as the most intelligent exercise bikes in the world. It also offers dedicated Pilates, Mind Body & Suspension Yoga studios for that beyond boutique experience.

The spaces for what Lamb-Hughes calls ‘relaxification’ include spa pools, steam rooms and saunas; luxurious his & hers changing rooms; rain, sensation and power showers; a Kohu Café & Wine Bar serving fresh nutrient-rich foods; a shoeshine service; a FoxBox Finishing Bar and Groom Den providing men’s and women’s grooming services.

The club has a fully equipped business suite, which will fulfill the needs of budding entrepreneurs and busy executives with services on tap; Mac work stations, wireless printing, unlimited wi-fi and lockers with convenient charging plugs. A Health Suite of wellness experts is on hand with Biokineticists, Physiotherapists and Personal Trainers. Membership includes international reciprocity with access to Virgin Active Collection clubs worldwide.

In addition to Silo District, Virgin Active Collection South Africa clubs are Alice Lane and Melrose Arch in Johannesburg, Menlyn Maine in Pretoria and Moses Mabhida in Durban.

For more information visit www.virginactive.co.za