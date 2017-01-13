New Direct Seats to Cape Town soar by half a million

A project to improve air access into the Western Cape played a key role in increasing international arrivals and generating R3 billion in direct tourism spend for the province.

Alan Winde, Minister of Economic Opportunities, said there had been a significant increase in international arrivals at Cape Town International Airport since the launch of the Cape Town Air Access initiative – a partnership between the Western Cape Government, the City of Cape Town, Airports Company of South Africa and Cape Town Tourism.

“We have secured six new routes and eight route expansions, resulting in over half a million more two-way seats coming into Cape Town. Since July last year, this additional capacity generated R3 billion in tourism spend for the Western Cape.”

“Between September and October 2016, 147 622 international arrivals were recorded at Cape Town International Airport, up from 119 451 passengers last year. International air arrivals into Cape Town are increasing by 22% year-on-year.”

Minister Winde said increased air access made a significant impact on jobs and growth and added that forward bookings from the airlines showed increases from several countries.

“British Airways this summer added three Boeing 777-200 flights from Gatwick to Cape Town to meet the increasing demand on that route. Across airlines, bookings from the c for the summer season are up by 15%.”

“Lufthansa Airlines launched its all-year non-stop flight between Frankfurt and Cape Town. Germany is our second largest tourism source market and we welcome 170 000 German tourists each year.”

“There’s a 17% increase in bookings from Germany for our summer season this year,” Minister Winde concluded.