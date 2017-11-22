Moët & Chandon – Festive season with the Champagne Tree in Cape Town

As the much-celebrated countdown to 25 December begins, the Mother City has been treated to the city’s grandest Champagne Tree. Made entirely from recycled Moët & Chandon champagne bottles, this interactive tree officially puts Cape Town on the festive map!

Set against the backdrop of the magnificent new Silo district at the V&A Waterfront, the impressive 10-meter tree will be made from a remarkable 1, 500 recycled Moët & Chandon champagne bottles collected from all over the country in the three-months leading up to 7 December 2017. The Champagne Tree will be topped with a signature one meter spinning gold Moët & Chandon crown and decorated with more than 15,300 LED lights, in 26 concentric rows.

In another first for South Africa, visitors will be able to send messages to friends and family! All messages will appear as scrolling notes on a magnificent light ribbon wrapped around the tree. Tweets and Instagram captions which include the hashtag #moetmomentcapetown will show in real-time and, in true festive spirit, everyone is invited to participate in this celebratory display.

And, to add to the excitement, when visitors engage on social media using the #moetmomentcapetown followed by the popping champagne bottle emoji the Moët & Chandon crown at the top of the tree will spin!

Capetonians and visitors alike are invited to participate in the grand tree lighting ceremony on the evening of 7th December during a spectacular unveiling experience starting at 19h30, hosted by none other than the charismatic celebrity Maps Maponyane as MC. Everyone is invited to join in the festivities and tweet, with messages displayed on the tree for the duration of the installation from 7th December 2017 to 3rd January 2018.

The recycled bottles which make up the tree are illuminated to give them an ethereal quality. The installation is being created by Studio.H based in Cape Town, inspired by the festive spirit to create a celebratory and inclusive structure to act as a focal point of celebrations.

“This installation is such an important reminder that there are often highly creative ways of recycling waste materials. This tree is being created with the sole intention of spreading festive joy to all those that see it. So make sure you head down to the new Silo District at the V&A and see the magnificent Moët & Chandon tree for yourself!” comments Michael Ellingworth, Moët Hennessy Market Manager South Africa.

As the grandest Champagne Tree in the city, it’s no doubt going to become a much-visited site in the lead up to the festive season. The glamorous tree, which is both merry and eco-friendly, is the epitome of holiday spirit. With its energetic display, the tree embodies the warmth, generosity and grandeur of the season.

“Moët & Chandon is the champagne of celebration, so we thought what better way to bring festive cheer to those travelling to South Africa’s most visited destination! We wanted to create a visually impactful, inspiring alternative to a normal Christmas tree, for everyone to enjoy. We love the fact that visitors will be able to share their #moetmomentcapetown messages with their loved ones via the tree – it’s the ultimate way to celebrate this festive season,” adds Ellingworth.

The magical Champagne Tree will be positioned in the heart of the new Silo District between the water and the historic Grain Silo, in close proximity to the celebrated new Silo Hotel. The area has become a creative-hub and must-visit for locals and tourists alike and is home to the internationally acclaimed Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA).

The upmarket art and design space also plays host to a list of South Africa’s most desirable retailers and restaurants such as Guild, Kirsten Goss, the Granary Café and The Yard, so it’s no surprise that the area should hold court during the holidays.

Visitors to the Moët & Chandon Champagne Tree can also enjoy late night Christmas shopping in the surrounding Silo district from 1-24 December and delicious festive specials at all the restaurants in the plaza with views of the tree.

