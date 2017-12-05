First-Of-A-Kind Concept, The Healing Hub – Lourensford Wine Estate

Three-hundred guests gathered for the official launch of Life Retreat and Spiral Aloe Medical Spa’s first of its kind concept; ‘The Healing Hub,’ at Lourensford Wine Estate on Saturday, 3 November 2017.

VIP Guests, Media, Suppliers, and Sponsors were treated to healthy drinks, snacks, and Lourensford wines while enjoying a day filled with complementary activities.

Offering the opportunity of a personal meet and greet with the Healing Hub team. Two Mother-daughter duos founded the luxury retreat environment: Patricia and Samantha Taylor, in collaboration with Dr. Mothomang Diaho & Nthabiseng Shongwe. The Healing Hub consists of three wellness elements: Life Retreat Movement Studio, Lifestyle Shop, and Spiral Aloe Integrative Medical Spa.

Owner of Lourensford Wine Estate, Jacob Wiese, welcomed the Healing Hub and all their guests to the farm, and said, “There are two ways to look at healing… The first is to retreat, to find refuge, to seek sanctuary. That is the closed way. Then there is another one, which is to open yourself up, to nurture, to take off and to invite in. We feel privileged to have joined forces with the families of the Healing Hub, which share the second vision of being open and engaged with the community. I feel proud to be a part of such a remarkable project.’’

Guests indulged in the beautiful day’s itinerary, curated by Life Retreat’s Studio Director; Ryan Edmonds. Including Ballet Barre; Vinyasa Yoga, Tai Chi, Nia Dancing, Hooping, and Pilates, to name a few. Guests experienced a variety of traditional spa therapies amongst other services offered by integrative healing practitioners and resident functional medicine Doctors. A traditional Ndebele demonstration was presented in the newly launched, The African Room at Art Curator Gallery.

The Healing Hub is aimed to inspire the community as well as visitors from around the world to experience the picturesque environment where health and wellness goals can be achieved in one place. The day ended with a full moon sound healing journey. 2018 holds a unique space for the Healing Hub to expand globally, offering wellness and yoga retreats in South Africa as well as around the world.

Life Retreat also offers customized packages at Lourensford Wine Estate. A total Winelands experience include a sensory excursion from a movement class and holistic therapy, to an indigent coffee at the ‘Coffee Roasting Company, a three-course food and wine pairing at The Mill House Kitchen, sipping on an Abru craft beer while enjoying Lourensford Motors exclusive vintage car collection.

The excursion ends in the infamous African Room, nestled in The Art Curator Gallery, where Henry Taylor, owner of the Art Gallery will journey you through one of a kind old Masterpieces, alongside well known contemporary African artists.

For more information visit www.liferetreat.co.za

