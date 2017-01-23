“Looking after your skin is as much our responsibility as yours …”

Chameleon Aesthetic & Laser is a stylish, purpose build modern facility, conveniently located in the most recent and upmarket addition to the Helderberg shopping arena, The Sanctuary Boutique Convenience Centre which offers patrons abundance of natural sunlight and breathtaking mountain views. Chameleon Aesthetic & Laser offer customers regular pampering, relaxing treatments and signature treatments using state of the art equipment.

Chameleon Aesthetic & Laser was established in 2004 by Lilanie and Tertius Joubert.

Lilanie grew up in Paarl and went to Paarl Girl’s High School. After school, she studied jewellery design, qualified as a nursing sister in Paarl, and worked for 2 years in the UK managing an estate agency in London. While she pursued a Corporate career in Dimension Data, she studied Beauty therapy part time and completed a 3-year course at Camelot International. After completing her masters in Mesotherapy, Lilanie also obtained extensive experience and training in medical skin peeling.

The Team

The dedicated staff of trained professionals is by far the foundation of the company, and the work provided by these professionals are set at the highest level possible to ensure that each treatment and every product offered exceeds the customers’ wildest expectations.

Chameleon Aesthetic & Laser’s years of success is based on a simple concept in which they address their customer’s needs first and foremost by offering them the best value for money treatments, complimented by a carefully selected group of products offering the best possible results.

Treatments

Chameleon Aesthetic & Laser offering includes all the regular pampering and relaxing treatments as well as result driven anti-ageing treatments, laser, Nouveau contour permanent make-up/micropigmentation (from Germany) performed by Nadine Minns and advanced medical treatments offered by Dr Liezl Knoll, including the very innovative alternative to botox and fillers, PDO threading.

Their selection of world-class equipment includes the Alma Soprano Ice laser hair removal machine (Worldwide Best laser hair removal platform winner 2015), Environ DF machine and Dr Kern Tan Solarium.

“Our feelings when we look in the mirror are a personal experience that can have a profound experience on our daily lives and self-perception. At Chameleon Aesthetic & Laser our practice reflects this understanding through helping men and women achieve their own individual vision of beauty, with fully proportionate and natural looking results for the face and body,” says Lilani.

“I would like to improve customers experience by offering them the latest treatments and the best products that is result driven,” she adds.

Signature treatments

Laser Hair removal with the award-winning Alma Soprano Ice diode laser. (Worldwide Best laser hair removal platform winner for 2015 & 2016).

Virtually Pain-Free permanent hair reduction with In-Motion Technology with no burning or dermal damage. The laser is efficient on ALL skin types, including, Asian, African and Mediterranean skin and all hair colour, except grey with breakthrough client comfort, procedure speed and consistent efficiency and results.

Eclipse Micropen® – Hollywood’s Hottest secret. The Eclipse Micropen® is a revolutionary cordless dermal micro-needling device used by skincare professionals across the globe. The Eclipse Micropen® has several advantages over previous generation anti-age devices and dermal needle rollers. The benefits of micro-needling can include a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, younger-looking skin with fewer signs of aging.

Eclipse MicroPen® may also have a positive effect on the appearance of hyper-pigmentation, hypo-pigmentation, acne scars, traumatic scars and stretch marks, and generally creates a fresher appearance or glow to the skin.

Environ DF Machine – The DF machine is used to enhance the penetration of anti-oxidants (Vitamin C & A) through the skin providing far greater penetration of the active vitamins and essential factors into the skin and therefore provide faster, more effective results, including the stimulation of collagen production, fade age spots and improve the tone and texture of the skin.

PDO threading – Embedded threading is a treatment that involves the use of PDO that is injected into the hypodermis of the skin, providing a lifting and smoothing effect.

Slimming (Chili Wraps) – Chili Wrap is a unique slimming concept that not only assists a person in achieving centimetre reductions, but is also very effective in treating cellulite and firming and toning of the body. It is important to note that you do not need to be overweight to have cellulite – as it is not as such a weight problem, but a combined dilemma of increased fat cells, waste accumulation and inadequate circulation.

In recent years Chameleon Aesthetic & Laser won the following awards: Thalgo – Best stockist Eastern & Western Cape; Thalgo – Best stockist in Africa which won them a trip to the French Riviera; Environ – one of their elite stockists and Mesotherapy, 2nd largest stockist in Africa award.

Chameleon Aesthetic & Laser is the Stockist of Environ, Mesoesthetics, Lamelle, Mapp & Heliocare Suncare, and Thalgo products.

Visit Chameleon Aesthetic & Laser on First Floor, Sanctuary Shopping Centre, Somerset West. For more information contact 021 851 8434 or lilanie@chameleonwellness.co.za or visit www.chameleonwellness.co.za