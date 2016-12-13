Lifeguards Ready for Holiday Season

Safety will be the main priority at the City of Cape Town’s beaches this summer. The City’s Sport, Recreation and Amenities Department has employed permanent and seasonal lifeguards in order to improve beach safety over the summer holiday season.

The 12 permanent lifeguards and over 100 seasonal lifeguards will be deployed at various beaches over weekends. From 1 December 2016 lifeguards will be on these beaches daily from 10:00 until 18:00. An essential requirement for appointment as a beach lifeguard is possession of a valid Lifeguard Award, as well as experience in surf lifesaving. The aim of the City’s lifeguarding programme is to provide a lifesaving standard of the highest quality, and to provide lifeguards with better career path opportunities.

Beach safety is key to Cape Town’s beaches achieving high accolades internationally and this contributes to Cape Town being one of the most popular beach cities in the world. Having a world-class lifeguarding service is essential in keeping the Blue Flag flying above 10 of our beaches.

“While I am confident that the lifeguards employed to ensure the safety of beach-goers are competent and well qualified, beach safety is a shared responsibility between our beach safety staff and our beach-goers. Many drownings are linked to the consumption of alcohol before swimming or people swimming in dangerous areas not designated by lifeguards, so I appeal to residents to exercise caution.”

“While the City does provide lifeguards and law enforcement personnel, this service cannot take the place of a parent or guardian’s supervision of children.”

“On peak days, the high number of people visiting our beaches and pools makes it very difficult for lifeguards to keep a watchful eye on all swimmers all of the time.”

“The lifeguards are under constant pressure to keep a keen eye out for anyone in distress.”

“Parents need to be on high alert when their children are playing in or near the ocean, a river or a pool and are urged to be vigilant,” said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services, Councillor Anda Ntsodo.

The lifeguard service will be boosted by accredited members of lifesaving clubs and teams will work closely with National Sea Rescue Institute volunteers.

Beachgoers are encouraged to keep the following key safety tips in mind: Only swim at beaches that have lifeguards on duty; Swim between the red and yellow flags, they indicate safe, rip current-free, supervised swimming areas (An area outside of these flags could have dangerous rip currents; Never swim alone; Always inform friends or family members when you are going swimming; Do not swim when there are marine animals such as whales, dolphins and seals in the area or when a marine animal carcass has washed up onto the beach. If you find yourself in difficulty, turn on your back and float, raise your arm and wave to attract the lifeguard’s attention, and do not panic, as this will make you tired.

If you see someone in difficulty in the water, alert the lifeguards or find trained help. Do not enter the water and attempt a rescue. Throw something that floats to the person or call a surfer who can take floatation to the person.

Call emergency services on 112 or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone if you require assistance.

For more safety information visit www.capetown.gov.za