Levante to Make SA Debut at Maserati Cape Town Race Week

Cape Town Race Week (CTRW), South Africa’s most prestigious regatta will take place between 15 and 20 December 2016. Maserati South Africa the title sponsor will also be the presenting partner of Cape2Rio, the world’s longest transatlantic yacht race and South Africa’s most famous international offshore race, with competitors setting sail on 1 January 2017.

“Maserati South Africa is incredibly proud to be associated with Cape Town’s premier sailing events, especially as we have a long history with sailing, both locally and internationally. There is a clear synergy between the majestic yachts, the daring sport of sailing, and Maserati’s tradition of craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology,” said Brad Graaff, Operations Manager for European Automotive Imports – South Africa (EAI-SA). EAI-SA is the official importer of Maserati vehicles in South Africa. This will be the Italian luxury automobile brand’s second title sponsorship of Maserati CTRW.

Graaff said that Maserati will introduce the South African public to its new game-changing SUV, the Levante, which will officially be in the country as of December 2016, at Maserati CTRW and Cape2Rio.

“Luxurious and adventurous, the Levante is a SUV done the Maserati way: its unmistakable Maserati design is showcased in sleek yet sporty lines. It is comfortable and spacious, whilst delivering outstanding performance even in the most extreme conditions. We are extremely excited for the South African public to meet the Levante,” said Graaff.

Members of the public will be able to see the exquisite and luxury Italian car first-hand at the Maserati CTRW Race Village, which will be showcased as part of a stunning exhibition featuring the entire Maserati range. The signature range, consisting of the Ghibli, Quattroporte, GranTurismo and GranCabrio, will be on display at Jetty 2 at the Victoria and Alfred (V&A) Waterfront throughout Maserati CTRW and during Cape2Rio.