La Petite Colombe Set To Open In Franschhoek

Franschhoek – the world renowned and picturesque food and wine capital of South Africa, is abuzz with the imminent opening of the iconic La Colombe’s new La Petite Colombe set to open on 1 August 2017, replacing The Tasting Room at Le Quartier Français – an exciting new partnership with the owners of the stylish and luxurious Leeu Collection.

Proprietor chefs and business partners, Scot Kirton (Eat Out Chef of the Year 2015) and Head Chef, James Gaag, will be directing a highly talented and select team, to honour the heritage of this fine venue, and marry it with the La Colombe magic. The Franschhoek kitchen will be headed up by the talented, young La Colombe chef, John Norris-Rogers, who will be working side-by-side with chefs Scot and James.

La Petite Colombe will have a striking new interior, styled by architects Rohan Young and the Leeu Collection’s interior designer, Beverley Boswell. The interiors will be classic, with a modern-country accent.

The innovative 8- and 12-course tasting menus will welcome guests with a stylistic and flavor familiarity to that of the award-winning La Colombe, focusing on the finest local and seasonal produce, and recommended with a rare and fine wine selection.

With La Colombe being a perennial fine-dining favourite for locals and international guests alike, one should expect a culinary extravaganza, with a hint of familiarity, and perhaps a surprise or two.