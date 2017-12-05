La Paris Bistro – New luxury eatery in the Franschhoek valley

The La Paris Bistro, comprising a chic restaurant and deli, and an on-site bakery, is the newest luxury eatery in the Franschhoek valley conceptualized and developed by the owner Sebastian Rodenburg, and in-house interior architect Ashleigh Ratcliffe. La Paris Bistro is conveniently located in the Winelands, along the R301 between Franschhoek and Paarl.

La Paris Estate dates back to 1699 and many of the original buildings have been meticulously restored to be incorporated into the modern estate. Their gabled facades and chalk white walls contrast the lush green gardens.

Inspired by luxurious comfort and natural materials, the La Paris Bistro is an experience in modern sumptuous styling, featuring indoor palms and hanging ferns. The Bistro restaurant is set atop beautiful solid wood French Oak floors. The outdoor terrace under the estate’s towering oak trees and umbrellas, opens onto lush lawns and the estate’s expansive courtyard.

Bistro Restaurant

Chef Nico Vorster brings years of experience in fine cuisine, at 5 star establishments and leads the kitchen of chefs. He describes his style as “elegant food, of daring flavours and familiar favorites.”

Breakfast at the Bistro is served from 08:30 to 11:00, from a comprehensive menu of fruit bowls, egg dishes like full farm breakfast, omelettes and light options like the Franschhoek smoked salmon croissant with cream cheese and capers.

A Farm to Table philosophy means that wholesome authentic fresh food is sourced locally and responsibly. This inspires a menu of healthy and sumptuous dishes, a real mix of light options like cured salmon, pickled cucumber, sesame slaw and rice bowls, to delicious mains like mango-ginger prawns with citrus couscous, seared beef salad with gorgonzola and peckham pears, or craft beer battered linefish and handcut chips. Lunch is available from 12:00, and guests can expect mains in the range of R80 to R130.

The coffee menu is extensive, and includes mixed coffee drinks like caramel lattes, frappes, iced nougat coffee and a signature rose cappuccino.

The La Paris Bistro truly welcomes families, and children are catered for with a special menu of meals, and with milkshakes and yummy deserts. There is also a childrens’ outdoor play area with jungle gym, slides and benches, close to where the estate horses Applejack and Freckles can be seen too.

On colder days, the Bistro offers two couch corners with warming wood-burning fireplaces, rugs and coffee tables for an afternoon with coffee or early evening with red wine and platters; either cheese or charcuterie.

Bistro Bar

The Bistro bar is a large 8 seater French Oak bartop, with stocked bar shelves that extend high above the bar. The bar has been stocked with wines and craft spirits that showcase local farms and distilleries. There are over 70 locally-sourced wines, craft beers on tap and the barman slings all the modern-favourite cocktails, and mixes with local craft spirits.

For bubbly drinkers, the bar offers an extraordinary range, from Louis Roederer Cristal to Laurent Perrier Brut and Jacquart Rose, from local Colmant Brut to French Veuve Clicquot. All are served in elegant tall-stem flutes.

Bistro Deli

The Deli is a fresh produce and supply store, carrying local and imported products. The Bistro Bakery makes fresh breads for the Deli daily, and the fresh bread smell welcomes shoppers. There is also a comprehensive selection of fruits and vegetables, cheeses and meats, and biltong which can be bought in strips or sliced by Deli staff.

The Deli has two walk-in wine cellars, one for red and one for white, collectively with over 70 wines, Champagnes, Dessert Wines and MCCs. Freshly-made authentic Deli Sandwiches are also available for take-away order in the Deli, along with coffee, juices, teas and cakes by the slice.

Bistro Bakery

In addition to supplying the Deli and the Bistro kitchen, The Bistro Bakery bakes delicious cakes, and offers an extensive range. From birthday cakes, to popular favorites like carrot and cheese cake, red velvet and chocolate gateau, cakes can be made to order and collected at the Deli. The Bakery moto “Life’s too short not to eat Cake” is stamped into every cake box, and after tasting the La Paris Bakery cakes, there’s little doubt about that.

The Bakery claims their iced caramel sponge cake, with macadamia brittle and caramelized popcorn topping as an all-out favorite, and orders for this cake should be made days in advance. The Bakery also produces impressive wedding cakes, convenient as the La Paris Estate also hosts weddings.

The Winery

Weddings are hosted in three stunning venues: a 400 seater crystal chandeliered venue called The Lyceum, a 120 seater black and white marbled venue called The Winery complete, with historic wine tanks, and outdoor venues in the Rose Garden and the circular Arbour venue among tall tightly-clipped hedges.

The Estate is a delight to explore and take in. From the white horses in their paddock, to the manicured gardens. The La Paris Bistro promises to spoil its guests, and its curated farm estate surroundings please the eye, and leave one feeling relaxed and calm.

For more information visit www.laparis.co.za/bistro

