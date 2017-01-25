Jason’s Hill hosts top SA performers

Less than an hour’s drive from Cape Town you’ll find the family owned wine estate, Jason’s Hill Private Cellar, which is also the venue for the not-to-be missed Jason’s Hill Makietie Outdoor Music Show on Saturday, 28 January 2017. Look forward to an explosive line up of SA’s finest performers.

So many of us have grown up listening to her heart felt music and now you get the chance to see much loved Afrikaans performer, Laurika Rauch, live. She will be joined on stage by Loki Rothman for part of her performance. Completing this fabulous line up is Potchefstroom native Bouwer Bosch and Cape Town based musician Gerald Clark.

An evening which is guaranteed to get you up on your feet and dancing the night away.

Look forward to some of their popular songs as well as a few new ones.

Relax and unwind on the estate’s immaculate lawns whilst the kids run around and take in the natural surroundings before the show starts at 6pm (gates open at 4pm).

And to ensure you don’t hunger or thirst delicious food and refreshments will be available to purchase at the venue on the day. Secure and free parking is available on the property.

Tickets are available from Computicket