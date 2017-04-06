How South Africans can acquiring a 2nd citizenship in Europe

Having dual citizenship is becoming something that many South Africans want to attain. The primary reason is to assure their family’s future by protecting against political risk and economical instability.

Dual citizenship in Europe offers the unique opportunity to enjoy unlimited access to the whole of the EU & the UK – meaning you and your family have complete freedom of movement in all European countries.

Cyprus, an ex-British colony, full EU member and not part of Greece, currently has the most attractive 2nd passport plan on offer: citizenship is granted in 3 months via Cyprus’ “Citizenship through investment” programme. The programme applies to the main investor, the spouse and all dependent children up to 28 years of age who will all secure their EU citizenships and passports.

Protect yourself, your family and your assets from unpredicted events by taking advantage of the opportunity to secure EU citizenship before the programme closes: it is open for a very limited time. Think of getting dual citizenship as guaranteeing your family’s future.

Cyprus is a very popular choice not only because of the very quick time for the EU passports to be issued, but because of the following 7 benefits that are predominant differentiators to other citizenship programmes:citizenship programmes

1. You are investing – not donating – your wealth! After 3 years, you can sell the entire investment as long as you retain a single property valued at min €500,000. With a conservative appreciation of 5% per annum and the same annual rental returns, you’re looking at min 75% ROI after 3 years.

2. Dependent children up to the age of 28 qualify, thus giving your adult children the ultimate access-key to travel, live and work anywhere in the world’s largest economy: in Europe.

3. Citizenship is passed on by descent, offering a real legacy to future generations.

4. You can rent out the property to earn a Euro-based income. Some properties are zero Vat-rated and some come with a rental guarantee for long-term rentals.

5. No need to ever stay/live in Cyprus!

6. Secure immunity against future changes in immigration rules.

With the legal right to own assets you are guaranteed a safe environment for you and your family.

7. No inheritance tax: on your death you can dispose of your assets to your loved ones without having to pay the Cypriot government any tax. This is advantageous for legacy planning.

Some other attractions that having an EU passport offers:

a. Effective tax planning to safeguard your wealth;

b. Increased financial and personal privacy;

c. Exponential investment opportunities;

d. More choice on where to live and retire;

e. Visa-free travel to more than 169 countries;

f. Freedom to conduct a business with no exchange control;

g. Freedom of education including access to vocational & continuous training plus the right to possibly receive free compulsory education;

h. Public and private health care in the EU of a high standard and available to everybody. Your EU Health Card provides insurance for emergency treatment when visiting other participating EU countries.

An astute offshore property investment that works for you in the short, medium and long term is the achievement of a lifetime. In Cyprus investing in the “Citizenship through Investment” programme not only makes financial sense, but it will tangibly benefit your family for generations to come.

Can you afford not to take advantage of this while the programme is still open?

Cypriot Realty – a proudly South African company in operation for nearly 9 years – can assist you.

We are recognised and respected as Southern Africa’s authoritative offshore investment specialists, promoting Cyprus as an ideal destination for acquiring EU citizenship or permanent residency, property investment, immigration or retirement and starting an EU-based business – we understand investor’s needs.

Contact us for a confidential meeting to discuss how we can help you realise your and you family’s Plan B in Europe.

For more information contact Jenny Ellinas on +27 83 448 8734 email jenny@cypriotrealty.com Visit www.cypriotrealty.com