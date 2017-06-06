Hermanus FynArts celebrates its 5th year

Hermanus FynArts celebrates it 5th year from 9 – 18 June. This popular ten-day fusion of arts festival and winter school offers an uplifting ten-day programme filled with series of events that includes 32 exhibitions, 20 music and other concerts, talks and presentations, demonstrations, 20 workshops, 8 tastings, 18 films and events for children.

More than 500 artists, musicians – including the FynArts Festival Orchestra and Massed Choir – actors, speakers, presenters and personalities will take part this year.

David Goldblatt will receive the FynArts Legacy Award, on Saturday, 10 June in recognition of his longstanding and unique contribution to the visual arts in South Africa and beyond. Previous recipients of the Legacy Award were Jans Rautenbach in 2015, and John Kani in 2016.

An exhibition of David Goldblatt’s work will be at Abalone Gallery. Willie Bester is the 2017 Festival Artist and his exhibition, Transformation, at Rossouw Modern SPACE, is curated by Sandra Klopper and Michael Godby.

Eleven artists will take part in Sculpture on the Cliffs on the famous cliff path. The exhibition is curated by South African photographer, Lien Botha. The Tollman Bouchard Finlayson finalists’ exhibition will be displayed on barrel heads in the Bouchard Finlayson Wine Cellar.

