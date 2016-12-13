Get Ready for Cape Town Sushi Festival 2016

“Cape Town Sushi Festival 2016 will be taking place on 16-17 December at Green Point Cricket Club. Expect mouth-watering sushi from some of Cape Town’s favourite restaurants, craft beer and wine pairings, champagne lounges, live entertainment and a supervised kids area, all set within the picturesque greenbelt of the Atlantic Seaboard.

Two days filled with sushi, sun, fun, family, friends and live music – All at Cape Town’s first ever sushi festival.

You will be rocking along to the likes of Good Luck and Rudimentals, while tantalising your tastebuds with sushi from restaurants such as Sushi Box, Active Sushi, Asami’s, Hokkaido, Blue Marlin, Sanctuary Sushi, Woy Your Way and many more still to be announced.

This allows for access into the festival, 11 hours of live entertainment (bands & DJ’s), a supervised kids area, limited tasters of approximately 3 – 4 pieces of sushi (after which more sushi may be purchased from the vendors at their applicable prices), and access to a large range of your favourite sushi restaurants and complementary services all within one safe and secure venue.

The VIP tickets will further allow you a separate entrance, more upmarket VIP toilets, the shaded VIP area with seating, private bar and access to the champagne lounge.

The VIP area will be one of casual sophistication where you will get to mingle and rub shoulders with our celebrities and socialites while sipping on only the best and getting to devour the wares of your favourite restaurants all within one venue.

Children 12 years and under have free access into the festival and the kids play area.

Tickets are available from Webtickets