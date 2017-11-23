Fun Evening Run above Paarl in aid of children with autism

Given the huge increase in childhood autism cases, it’s the best time to step up for a jog or walk in aid of the Boland School for Autism.

In addition, medals, cash prizes and lucky draws are at stake when the Afrikaans Language Monument’s and Paarl Athletics Club’s annual Evening Run takes place on Wednesday, 6 December 2017 on the picturesque Paarl Mountain.

The fun 5km Word Race is aimed at the whole family, while the 10km Evening Run, follows an exciting and challenging route on tar and dirt roads.

Participants can register in three ways: online before 1 December at the Language Monument, as well as on the day of the race itself.

Boland School for Autism, a registered non-profit organisation, was founded in 2010 and houses tens of learners from as far as Tulbagh, Stellenbosch, Saron and Wellington.

The school’s team consists of teachers, assistants, occupational and speech therapists, a biokineticist, an educational psychologist and a school manager who all firmly believe that every child has the right to education. Parents cannot always afford all these services, thus the monument offers this opportunity to help raise money.

For more information contact Sybrand du Plessis on 083 770 5107 for 10km race, and Jeffrey Pietersen on 021 872 3441 for 5km Word Run, or [email protected]

