Get ready for a high summer celebration at this year’s Franschhoek Summer Wines, Saturday, 4 February at Leopard’s Leap Family Vineyards. Come and taste the Franschhoek Vigneron’s choice for summer. White, rosé, Méthode Cap Classique and light reds – all will be revealed on the day!

The wines have been handpicked by the winemakers to complement the hot summer days. Pair your favourites with delicious food from the rotisserie kitchen, as you relax on the veranda or the sprawling lawn with panoramic views of the valley. Live entertainment completes what promises to be a perfect day out in the winelands.

Keeping things cool, dress elegantly in white. Tickets includes a wine glass and a tasting of all the wines on show between 12pm and 5pm.

Tickets are available from Webtickets

