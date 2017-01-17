First in South Africa Equine Underwater Treadmill

On 17 November, at Pelmeadow Estate in Klapmuts, near Paarl, a horse named Baybar quietly made South African history. He was the first horse in South Africa to bravely enter into the depths of an underwater treadmill.

Since the 1990’s the benefits of underwater training have been known, and more recently a number of small animal veterinary practices have started employing this technology to aid with the rehabilitation of canine patients, especially after surgical cruciate ligament repairs.

When a horse named Baybar arrived on Pellmeadow Estate, he turned the owner, Dr Deon de Beer’s perceptions of horses and horse care around. Living on a small farm without the use of a tractor, other plans had to be made to deal with stable muck.

At the end of 2014, Baybar Trailers started building horse boxes and farm implements that could be used by smaller-scale farmers who do not have tractors. All Baybar implements are built to be towed by quad bikes.

As all horse owners know, one horse is never enough and soon a few race horses found their way to the estate once they had retired from the track. One in particular arrived with an injured tendon and Dr de Beer, against strong advice to have the horse put down, decided to give him another chance at a more peaceful life. But his injury still had to be treated.

Dr De Beer therefore sought advice from colleagues in the United Stated who had successfully rehabilitated horses with similar injuries and constructed the underwater treadmill, called Baybar Active. Baybar was given the privilege of trying it out first, and gave his stamp of approval.

Training a horse in an underwater environment has many benefits which can help to get horses moving and exercising much faster after injury or surgery. Where they would usually be restricted to box rest and minimal hand walking, they can now continue to exercise because the weight they have to put on injured limbs is decreased and strengthen its muscles without putting added pressure on an injury. Muscle strength is increased through the resistance provided by the water, but because horses don’t actually swim in the water their necks do not have to arch and their backs don’t hollow, making it ideal for horses with back problems.

According to Mooij et al. 2013, at the highest water levels, horses bend their backs more after ten days of working on an underwater treadmill. This research also suggested that adding an underwater treadmill session to a horse’s fitness regime will relieve back pain and increase its range of motion. It seems that after six sessions, horses take fewer, longer steps in the water treadmill. (Scott et al. 2010)

There are also benefits for horses with oseatoarthritis and it improved horses’ postural stability. (M.King et al. 2013; M.R. King et al. 2013). Research done by York and Walker, ( 2014) supports the idea that the physical demands on a horse is intensified while it supports the symmetry of the horse’s movement. Just walking on the treadmill may evoke more activity than trotting (Tokuriki et al.1999).

The facilities are now open and will soon also facilitate post-injury or post-surgical rehabilitation for horses. Procedures are overseen by Dr de Beer himself with qualified veterinary nurses in attendance.