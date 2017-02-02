Fairview Introduces SA’s First Skywalk & Playpark For Its Goats

With a lineage of great entrepreneurs, innovators and winemakers, it’s no wonder that Fairview constantly finds itself at the forefront of the wine and cheese industry. Now, 35 years after its famous Goat Tower was first built, this is still the case, with the introduction of a new landmark attraction – South Africa’s first skywalk and activity playpark for goats.

“They constantly innovate every single aspect of the customer experience, which has led to their success,” says international wine tourism consultant, Peter McAtamney, an international guest speaker at the recent The Business of Wine and Food Tourism Conference held in Cape Town in November 2016. McAtamney’s statement is supported by Fairtrade-accredited wines that have pioneered new varieties in South Africa, exceptional cheese an award-winning deli, a country-style restaurant, and an unforgettable, fairy tale-like Goat Tower – all of which are part of what makes a visit to the much-loved Fairview farm a world-class experience.

The Fairview Goat Tower was built in 1981 when Charles Back and his team realised how much the goats loved to climb on top of things. Adored by children and adults alike, the legendary tower has become a visual icon of the Cape Winelands and symbolic of Fairview’s commitment to creating a welcoming environment for all visitors.

But now, the most important members of the farm, Fairview’s goats, have been given a bigger and more exciting playground to explore – a lush green paddock situated adjacent to the tower. A brand new skywalk bridge has also been built, which will take the goats from the Goat Tower, across the path to the other side of the garden, where their newly built paddock welcomes them.

“During kidding season this year, we decided to bring the goat kids up next to the Tasting Room to give our visitors a chance to interact with our beloved farm mascots,” says Charles Back. “We received such an overwhelmingly positive response that, we created a large paddock for the kids to take up permanent residence right next to our Goat Tower,” adds Back.

Members of the public are encouraged to visit the Fairview farm and experience the new Skywalk Bridge and paddock. Guests can watch the baby kid goats as they take turns on a “goat see-saw”, balance on a “surfboard” and climb and play on a number of other obstacles. This bigger and fun-filled playground is perfect not just for Fairview’s precious goats, but the whole family, too.

