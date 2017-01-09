Extreme Mountain Bike Challenge in the Attakwaskloof

The Fairview Attakwas Extreme Mountain Bike Challenge marks the entry into its second decade of existence with UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) status as South Africa’s premier single day mountain bike marathon gains international recognition. But the ancient landscapes which set the scene for the race which has developed a reputation as the “Hell of the South”, remain unchanged and unyielding.

Long before the tyres of mountain bikes first traversed the Attakwaskloof, the wheels of ox-wagons followed the footpaths of the Attaqua Khoi-Khoi and the Khoi San. Those first men to walk the wilderness of the Attakwaskloof surely followed the trails established by elephants and migrating herds of antelope, which crossed the Outeniqua Mountains from the interior to the fertile coastal plains where the grazing was more abundant. San rock art shows that the Attakwaskloof has a long history of conflict too.

Their art depicts scenes of great hunts and encounters with the first European visitors to the region. In later years the Boer War brought further conflict as the British built a string of block houses along the Outeniqua range to defend against incursions from the interior.

One such block house remains near the summit of the Attakwas Pass, overlooking the wagon trail through the valley below. It’s fitting then that the UCI status of the Fairview Attakwas Extreme Mountain Bike Challenge will once again attract a large European force into the Attakwaskloof. Though this time the battle will be fought in a war of stamina and attrition, where attacks will be countered until one rider finally breaks the will of the defenders and rides off to victory. The age old question remains then, will local knowledge be able to trump foreign desire to conquer Africa?

History both in terms of the Attakwaskloof and the Fairview Attakwas Extreme is not in favour of the local riders, it has been five years since Matthys Beukes, the last South African rider to win the race. Who then will lead the defence for the locals?

Will last year’s 3rd place finisher James Reid step up to the challenge? Or will one of the USN PureFit team of Darryn Lill and Waylon Woolcock look to lay down a challenge ahead of their Absa African Jersey defence at the Absa Cape Epic? Expect the true locals, Erik Kleinhans and Matthew Beers to lead the line as the battle for Fairview Attakwas Extreme Mountain Bike Challenge honours emerges from the historic Attakwaskloof and into the foothills of the Outeniqua where peace has long reigned but will surely be interrupted come 21 January 2017.

