Excitement builds for Africa Travel Week

Various sectors of the inbound and outbound travel trade have demonstrated their excitement for the upcoming Africa Travel Week to be held in Cape Town from 19-23 April 2017.

Three travel industry events all held at the Cape Town International Conference Centre, will take place over the course of an action-packed week including WTM Africa, ibtm Africa, and ILTM Africa.

WTM Africa is delighted to announce that it has been awarded the title of Best Joint Trade Exhibition in the 6 001 – 12 000 sqm category at the Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO) ROAR awards in Johannesburg on 26 January 2017.

The AAXO ROAR awards, a showcase of excellence within the exhibitions industry, was established in 2016 with the aim of providing an inclusive and representative set of awards to recognise successful exhibition strategy incorporating marketing, public relations, operations, activation, social responsibility, and sustainability.

Focusing on the meetings industry in Africa, ibtm Africa has announced a collaboration with both the Southern African Association for the Conference Industry (SAACI), as well as Meetings magazine.

The latter will aim to provide better quality information on the industry and how to improve your business dealing within it, while a new Career Progression Programme will aim to better skill those working in the meetings sector.

Both partnerships strive to enhance awareness around ibtm Africa as an educational programme, but also further collaboration between industry bodies to facilitate growth within the meetings industry, and outside of, the African continent.

Luxury travel exhibition, ILTM Africa has confirmed it will host up to 100 of the finest luxury travel brands from the continent in pre-scheduled meetings with international agents.

Buyers confirmed include US based Brownell Travel, Silktravel from the Netherlands and Brazilian luxury specialists PHD Travel. With around 90% of buyers new to ILTM Africa, and a third completely new to the ILTM Portfolio, it promises to be an event of great new business connections and opportunities.

For more information visit www.africatravelweek.com