Events @ Spier! February – April 2017

7 FEB: SPIT BRAAI WITH LIVE JAZZ
Hotel guests only.
While a jazz duo plays, relax on a hay bale and munch on a pita bursting with slices of Karoo lamb roasted to perfection on the spit.
Time: 18:30
Place: Hotel Restaurant
Cost: R250 per adult / R120 per child
7 FEB: PICNIC MOVIE NIGHT: OUT OF AFRICA
All guests.
Relax on the lawn at Eight with a picnic and enjoy timeless classics under the stars!
Time: 19:30
Place: Eight lawns
Cost: R100 per adult / R70 per child
R500 gourmet picnic (serves two, excl. movie tickets)
11 FEB: VALENTINE’S DAY PICNIC MOVIE WERF
All guests.
Movie – Best of Me
Place: The Werf
Cost: R 750 per couple basket to share
including a bottle Secret Sparkling / 200 Pax
25 MAR: EARTH HOUR
All guests.
MCC and Oysters served in the Hotel Lounge and Lobby. Some lights to be dimmed and switched off for this period. Normal ala carte and buffet to be served lobby and lounge areas decorated with candles with live pianist.
Time: 20:30
Place: Hotel Lobby
Cost: R195p/p
14 APR: GOOD FRIDAY DINNER
All guests.
Dinner at Eight and Hotel Seafood inspired Buffet selection and Harvest Table.
Place: Eight & Hotel
Cost: R400p/p
15 APR: EASTER BRAAI DINNER AT THE HOTEL
All guests.
Place: Hotel Restaurant
Cost: R395p/p
16 APR: SUNDAY LUNCH AT 8 HARVEST TABLE
All guests.
Easter Egg hunt on Bamboo Lawns for kids.
Place: Bamboo Lawns
Cost: R400p/p – Spit Braai Lunch R395p/p
