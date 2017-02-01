Events @ Spier! February – April 2017

7 FEB: SPIT BRAAI WITH LIVE JAZZ

Hotel guests only.

While a jazz duo plays, relax on a hay bale and munch on a pita bursting with slices of Karoo lamb roasted to perfection on the spit.

Time: 18:30

Place: Hotel Restaurant

Cost: R250 per adult / R120 per child

7 FEB: PICNIC MOVIE NIGHT: OUT OF AFRICA

All guests.

Relax on the lawn at Eight with a picnic and enjoy timeless classics under the stars!

Time: 19:30

Place: Eight lawns

Cost: R100 per adult / R70 per child

R500 gourmet picnic (serves two, excl. movie tickets)

11 FEB: VALENTINE’S DAY PICNIC MOVIE WERF

All guests.

Movie – Best of Me

Place: The Werf

Cost: R 750 per couple basket to share

including a bottle Secret Sparkling / 200 Pax

25 MAR: EARTH HOUR

All guests.

MCC and Oysters served in the Hotel Lounge and Lobby. Some lights to be dimmed and switched off for this period. Normal ala carte and buffet to be served lobby and lounge areas decorated with candles with live pianist.

Time: 20:30

Place: Hotel Lobby

Cost: R195p/p

14 APR: GOOD FRIDAY DINNER

All guests.

Dinner at Eight and Hotel Seafood inspired Buffet selection and Harvest Table.

Place: Eight & Hotel

Cost: R400p/p

15 APR: EASTER BRAAI DINNER AT THE HOTEL

All guests.

Place: Hotel Restaurant

Cost: R395p/p

16 APR: SUNDAY LUNCH AT 8 HARVEST TABLE

All guests.

Easter Egg hunt on Bamboo Lawns for kids.

Place: Bamboo Lawns

Cost: R400p/p – Spit Braai Lunch R395p/p

