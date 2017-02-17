Entrepreneurs from Blitz Braais ‘Spitbraai’ their way to Success

The spitbraai company, Blitz Braais was started in 2014 and is owned by Raymond du Preez and his sister, Yvette. The secret to their success was developed by the passion of their hard-working team. Blitz Braais’s vision from the start was to provide their clients the best possible service, yet to remain affordable – making it possible for everyone to share the love of a traditional South African spitbraai.

Blitz Braais is situated in the Helderberg, and operates within a ±100km radius from base. In 2016 they also opened a Blitz Braais DIY branch in Table View, which focus specifically on equipment hiring in the surrounding areas.

Blitz Braais cater for birthdays, baby dedications, weddings, and corporate events, just to name a few. Their equipment is user-friendly, and the team will demonstrate all you need to know! Many first-time spit braaiers have since become a spit braai fundi for their family and friends.

In the past years, Blitz Braais achieved great success in preparing spitbraai events for their clients. “We were privileged to do spitbraais for childhood sporting heroes, such as Herschelle Gibbs, Robin Peterson, Pieter-Steph Du Toit, and his family, as well most recently, the DHL Stormers Rugby Team’s 2016-year-end function,” says Raymond.

Blitz Braais basting sauce has become the center of success in their brand. Their special basting sauce started out in their kitchen and has developed into becoming a hit among their clients.

With the success of the basting sauce their next objective was to produce the sauce on a bigger scale. Since 2016 they have expanded the sauce production, and presently supply their products to various outlets in the Western Cape. Products in the sauce range includes:

Blitz Braais Sticky Sauce, Blitz Braais Braai Spice, and Blitz Braais Salt and Pepper Mix.

The philosophy of Blitz Braais is, “It’s not a braai without Blitz Braais”

For more information call 082 934 4662,email: info@blitzbraais.co.za or visit www.blitzbraais.co.za