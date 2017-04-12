Eikendal and Peace Parks partnership bears fruit

African conservation efforts were given a small boost this week thanks to eco-conscious Stellenbosch wine estate Eikendal as well as its customers who purchased Eikendal Pinotage 2015 over the past year. Highlighting the winery’s ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability, Eikendal committed a portion of sales from the wine that was handed over to the internationally renowned Peace Parks Foundation.

Since the launch of the campaign in May last year, funds were raised for this worthy cause by committing 5% of every bottle of Pinotage sold at the Eikendal tasting centre, in addition to a generous donation by the estate’s proud owners, the Saager Family, which brought the total contribution to R173 000.

“As Eikendal wines is a product given to us by nature, we as a company have a responsibility to protect it and to play our part in ensuring future generations have access to the wonders of nature too,” says Eikendal cellar master Nico Grobler. “With this in mind Eikendal partnered with Peace Parks Foundation, a non-profit organisation that has done immense work in helping to preserve and protect southern Africa’s natural heritage. Eikendal is proud to be able to contribute to this effort.

“Furthermore, we look forward to building our partnership with the Foundation and being part of this great initiative.”

Peace Parks Foundation CEO Werner Myburgh expressed his gratitude at the generous donation from Eikendal. “Peace Parks Foundation wishes to thank Eikendal and the Saager family, not only for this contribution towards transfrontier conservation, but also for the loyal support they have shown the Foundation since its inception 20 years ago.

“We are proud to be associated with a business that shows true commitment to giving back through its various Corporate Social Investment initiatives.”

Pinotage, a uniquely South African grape varietal, has a natural fit with Peace Parks Foundation, which facilitates the establishment of southern Africa’s transfrontier conservation areas and develops human resources, thereby supporting sustainable economic development, the conservation of biodiversity and regional peace and stability.