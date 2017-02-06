Discovery is hosting a Get Active weekend in Cape Town

On 11 – 12 February 2017 Cape Town will play host to the Discovery Duathlon Cape Town and the Discovery Triathlon World Cup Cape Town.

Whether you’re a professional athlete or a newcomer to multisport, there is something indescribably enticing about combining two or more disciplines into one exciting event.

The Discovery Get Active weekend brings professional athletes and sport enthusiasts alike to experience a weekend of swimming, cycling, and running through the scenic Mother City.

“The Discovery Get Active weekend is a great way for people to experience the magic of multisport – whether this is their first race or their tenth race,” says Iona Maclean, Head of Experiential Marketing for Discovery.

The 2017 World Cup circuit, sanctioned by the International Triathlon Union (ITU), will touch down in 17 cities, on five different continents.

The Discovery Triathlon World Cup Cape Town promises to be the perfect multisport event for both high performance athletes, age groupers and novices.

“The Discovery Triathlon World Cup Cape Town will be the first event on the Triathlon World Cup global calendar, kicking off the series as well as the 2017 multisport calendar in Cape Town.”

“The earlier date ensures not only a warmer swim than in years past, but also great weather for supporters watching friends and family competing on the same course as the world’s top triathletes,” says Gary Marescia, Race Director.

Making its debut in 2016, The Discovery Duathlon Cape Town returns to offer those interested in a multisport event, but perhaps wary of swimming, the opportunity to experience the run, cycle, run format.

David Green, CEO V&A Waterfront says it is a pleasure to host this international event for the fourth year. “This is not only a world class event that sees the top athletes in their discipline compete on our shores, but also puts our city and the V&A Waterfront on the world stage.’’

For more information on the Discovery Triathlon World Cup visit www.triathlon.capetown/

Discovery Duathlon Cape Town visit www.discoveryduathlon.com/